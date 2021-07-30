Fabindia launches sub-brand for ‘modern Indian woman’

Aiming to cater to the fashion needs of “modern India”, Fabindia announced the launch of its sub-brand FabNU.

Underlined with the motto of ‘CelebrateYou’ and ‘UnapologeticallyYou’, this launch aims at offering clothes that embody not just the woman of today, but a woman of now. From a work from home comfort pick to a smart-casual office outfit to a cozy dinner with friends, it comprises button down strappy tops, bush shirts, tiered dresses, jumpsuits, co-ords, city shorts, reversible bomber jackets, jogger pants and much more, ranging from XS to XL.

The brand is being launched with four collections during its first phase, catering their offerings to a younger audience — Indie Dreams, Flashback, Conversation Starter and Folkadelic.

Speaking about the collection, Group Head of Brand and Community; Dipali Patwa said: “FabNU is more than a brand. It is our young community’s desire to find themselves within the framework of what they feel is authentic to them. Fabindia has always been an emotion. FabNU is an extension of that emotion. It’s a desire to be unapologetically you! Real adventure in life is having the experiences that make you who you are. Marvel with wonder, Experience without hesitation, Travel with love, Live without fear, Find your FabNU, and Celebrate You!”

Indie Dreams

Engulfing the undying spirit of millennial aura within it’s essence, this flow is a fine blend of affordable and wearable — made in the simplest, most comfortable materials. It carries a mix of light breathable cotton and self textures as well as linens in hues of blue, whites and reds

Flashback

This flow is filled with old school treasures and elementary geometrics. Broken-whites and cracked indigo-mud-resist-technique; this collection is complemented with a hint of red accents. It also offers a canvas to the indigo craft in a new, more experimental light with natural brush strokes and repeat-less hand-block and hand-screen patterns achieved through Dabu.

Conversation Starter

A refreshing new take on vibrant juxtaposition, Conversation Starter is a blast of colours — which is as relatable as it’s different. This flow comes to life with saturated — yarn-dye and interactive motifs against a neutral and solid base of pigments that include deep hues of reds, amber, lapis blue, pebble grey, etc in hand screen.

Folkadelic

With a kaleidoscopic play of tones and textures, Folkadelic is the best of both worlds. With free-flowing dresses that are perfect from sun up to sun down, non-restricting silhouettes and stunning coordinated sets — this flow allows you to be comfortable best at all times.