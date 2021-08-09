Cotton for the monsoons

ly causes one to slip into vests and shorts to beat the heat. This is evidently why, the season calls for natural textures like cotton, which are ideal to beat the temperature. The texture is comfortable and cosy while being breezy and cool.

From cotton maxi dresses to capri pants, tank tops to palazzos, women are choosing different styles in cotton to stay comfortable and relaxed. Swap out dupattas for scarves or stoles, which are less likely to get stained.

Anuj Mundhra, Chairman and Managing Director — Nandani Creations Limited, shares some tips:

Play with colours

As the monsoon approaches. It’s the perfect time to pull out those bright colours from your closet that you’ve been putting off, showcase all the red, green, blue, indigo, and yellow.

Cotton kimonos

Are great additions to your wardrobe in splendid tones, striking prints, and light-hearted layers. They can be teamed with crop tops, spaghetti straps, and surprisingly strong cotton shorts or skirts.

Flower Power

What makes the monsoon lighter is a plethora of flower printed Kurtis, co-ord sets and nightsuits.

Have a go at wearing outfits that don’t stick to your body. Choose an anti-fit blouse with pants for a fun change.

Monsoon is the ideal chance to flaunt some skin, so don’t be reluctant to do so. Ensure you have your sunscreen on and wear fun outfits like off-shoulder dresses, crop cape tops, sheer shirts, short-trimmed skirts and shorts. Go out and enjoy the rain.