After creating much buzz among the audience, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday’s film has finally released on Friday. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh recreates the 70’s magic with a millennial twist.

Since a few days, before the release of the film, Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya have been making various appearances throughout Delhi.

On Thursday, the trio stepped out for a promotional stunt, giving some fashion goals side by side.

For the occasion, Bhumi opted for a Maxi dress and paired it with an overcoat. She was seen donning a white flowy button-down shirt dress, which had full sleeves and flowy hem. She teamed it with a double-breasted bubblegum pink overcoat, hologram pumps and open locks.

To complete her look, she opted for light smokey eyes, dewy make-up, fluttery lashes and nude lips.

Meanwhile, Ananya was spotted in a printed sheer maxi dress for the event. She opted for a button-down outfit that had a sheer hem and a thigh-high slit. The stunner paired the outfit with clear pumps and messy braided locks, which made her look subtle.

The actress opted for pink lips, sleek eyeliner, well-defined brows and dewy make-up to complete her overall look.

Kartik was seen flaunting a denim-fur jacket over a black tee-shirt, clubbing it up with black jeans and black shoes.

The cast looked amazing and it’s a thumb up from our side. Starring the young trio, Pati Patni Aur Woh has released on Friday and is seeing a Box Office clash with Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt starrer Panipat.