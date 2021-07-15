Earth-conscious style is all the rage right now, and a brand is making eyewear made of bioplastics or bio-acetate, including bio-lenses.

Looking to upgrade your style this monsoon? The wait is over, here is Arnette’s all-new 2021 Bio Acetate collection to vouch for this season.

GOTH BOY: Lightening up the dark side, eco-friendly bio-acetate, and colorful bio-shades make the hard-core look of this shape extra sweet, see-through layers over new laser. A-pattern core wires give it a cool brand-lover undertone. Go with matt black or dark havana for an always-on statement look or trendy transparent grey and a racy red/black combo for a fresh, contemporary attitude.

WOOBAT: Totally non-conformist, this low and wide campaign star is on a mission to make a difference. Playful multi-layer color combos with color cut angles and innovative bio-lenses in pop shades show up the earth-friendly soul of the bio-acetate frame with streetstyle attitude, uber cool crystal frames with dark mirror shades make it the coolest look in any hood.

GOJIRA: Reworking an old school shape with a colorful, youth icon attitude, this trendy bold brow drop shape is made of earth friendly bio-acetate for a look that is all about the future. Cool pop layers and light-tint bio-lenses make sure it will never go unnoticed. Choose from blue havana, striped grey and multi-color layered frames with colorful new green, yellow and light mirror shades.

SHY GUY: Upping its game in style, this Arnette shape makes being the last-man-standing the coolest look around. Light, modern and easy to wear, the sustainable bioplastic frame and easy to wear design is all about style that is made to play, trendy matt transparent colors or new green havana frames get dark solid or colorful mirror lenses, polar shades give it the edge.

WOLF LIGHT: Bold yet laid back, this casual-active style realigns a great fitting wrapped shape with a brand-new A-touch texture temple to give evergreen Arnette design a contemporary touch. Shaped for dynamic style seekers who are tuned into their environment, the frame is made of light, eco-friendly bio-plastic, on-trend matt translucent and bold red frames with colorful mirror and dark shades (with 2 polar SKUs) make sure it’s ready for many trips around the sun.

Arnette is available in India via e-commerce platforms Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and leading optical stores across the country. It will soon be present at AJIO, Tata CliQ, Nykaa, Nykaa Fashion and Myntra. Pricing starts at Rs 3,690.