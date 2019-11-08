What you eat can affect the health of your skin. Fruits and vegetables in their natural form are the best friends of this largest organ of your body. Incorporating this miraculous gift of nature into your daily diet can eliminate the need for skin treatments and cosmetics. However, the consumption should be in prescribed limits.

Take a look at 10 best fruits and vegetables that can be eaten raw to benefit your skin exceptionally.

Papaya: The papain enzyme in papaya helps cleaning your skin from deep inside and to flush out toxins and impurities. It brightens your complexion and provides you with baby soft skin.

Grapes: Being loaded with vitamin C, grapes are great to form collagen which helps to slow down the skin aging process and providing a vibrant skin. The antioxidant properties help to prevent and reduce acne.

Apple: Apples are ideal for a naturally glowing skin. The vitamin C content in the fruit improves your skin texture and the antioxidants slow aging process and formation of wrinkles.it helps to keep your skin soft and supple for a long time.

Pomegranate: Pomegranate is rich in vitamin C and K. It has anti-aging properties to help skin cell renewal. This fruit is jam-packed with skincare properties. It purifies the blood and thus makes your skin soft and radiant.

Orange: Orange is rich in vitamin C. The citric acid content present in orange helps in maintaining youthful and glowing skin. Eating an orange every day helps the body to get rid of toxins which leads to improved skin texture and a better complexion. It keeps skin dryness and chapping at bay.

Lemon: Lemon is full of vitamin C and antioxidants. Drinking a glass of lemon water on empty stomach every day can help get rid of all the dead skin cells leaving your skin young and glowing. It works as an exfoliator and treats many skin problems.

Cucumber: Cucumber is well known for hydration. Not only the body, it hydrates your skin as well. The high water content flushes out all toxins. High amounts of vitamins like K, C and B6 and other nutrients like magnesium and calcium help in providing beautiful skin.

Beetroot: This vegetable is a potent source of Vitamin A, C and K. it contains a good amount of iron and potassium. It helps in skin lightening and rendering it a pinkish glow.

Carrot: Carrots are loaded with vitamin A. Vitamin A fights against free radicals and thus slows down the aging process. It fights sun damage, reduces blemishes, cures acne and treats uneven skin tone.

Tomato: Tomato is the secret of keeping your skin young and glowing due to the antioxidants present in it. It is abundant in vitamin C, vitamin A and Lycopene which offer oxidative protection, prevent and treat acne and skin discolouration, shrink large pores and reduce skin tanning.

Nutrition from these fruits and vegetables is important for your skin. If you avoid eating them in your regular routine, it will significantly affect the health of your skin. Eat them as a natural skin enhancer. It will help improve the health of your skin more than anything you could put on your face.