The teams of Netflix shows – Lust Stories and Sacred Games attended the Emmy Awards 2019 in style in New York on November 25. The actresses including Radhika Apte and Kubbra Sait turned into divas for the awards night. Both the actresses owned the red carpet in haute couture gowns.

Not only ladies, but the super-stylish Karan Johar was also one of the best-dressed people at the star-studded night.

Radhika Apte, who was nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in Lust Stories donned a futuristic gown from Iris van Herpen.

She opted for a sheer structured gown which featured ruffle details. To complete her look, Radhika styled her outfit with just a statement ring. She kept minimal make-up with beaming highlighter, sleek eyeliner, brick brown lips, and a bun.

Meanwhile, Sacred Games actress, Kubbra Sait looked glamorous in an embellished Gaurav Gupta creation.

She flaunted her curvy frame in an off-shoulder gown heavily replete with sequins.

The waist cut-outs on both sides further accentuated her curve.

The actress accessorized the ensemble with a matching choker. For the make-up, she opted for shimmery smokey eyes lined with kohl, well-defined brows and nude lips.

As for Karan Johar, who is also one of the directors of Lust Stories anthology, he made a sartorial statement at the Emmy Awards. Being the fashion icon that he is, Karan wore a Dolce & Gabbana suit with elaborate gold embroideries.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar were also present at the awards.