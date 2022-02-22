Here are some easy and interesting guides to silky and shiny hair

It can be tough to pinpoint exactly what a woman wants, but if we had to take a guess, we’d say that having a lustrous mane tops that list. In the quest for smooth hair, women have left no stone unturned.

From homemade potions to strict diets, they’ve probably tried it all. If you’re one of the many who have always wondered how to get silky hair, it’s time to rejoice because we’ve got the answer. All you need to do is follow these brilliant hair care tips to finally cross off soft, smooth locks from your list.

1. Rinse with cold water

Yes, it can be painful in winter, but this is a tried-and-true way to get smooth hair. The cold doesn’t just make you want to shrink up — it does the same thing to your hair. Warmth makes the hair cuticle (the outer layer of each individual hair) open, while cold makes it close up. Rinsing with cold water encourages your individual strands to stay flat.

2. Blot, don’t rub

When you step out of the shower, it’s tempting to wrap your hair in a towel and give your head a good rub to remove excess water. Don’t do it! Rubbing roughs up your hair and can cause breakage, and it also encourages frizz. Instead, use your towel to blot away on top of your head. Give the longer sections of your hair a gentle squeeze with the towel to get rid of extra H2O.

3. Use a protective serum

If you want shiny locks, chances are you blow-dry your hair — and if it’s a straight style you’re after, a flat iron’s likely involved as well. Though these do create a shiny appearance right away, over time damage from regular heat styling will actually reduce the luster and degrade the smooth texture of your hair. When you can, step away from the heat stylers and give your hair a day off. And when you do turn up the heat, first protect your hair with a serum

4. Get regular trims

Even if you’re growing out your hair, keeping up with regular trims is key for smooth strands. Even if your roots look amazing and polished, damaged and split ends will ruin that illusion.

5. Do an aloe mask

Aloe vera doesn’t just help with burns — it also contains enzymes that encourage healthy hair growth. It also has a similar composition to keratin (the protein that’s the main building block of your hair), allowing it to easily penetrate hair. To do this, dilute a small amount of aloe (the gel from a couple of pieces of the plant is key — if you’re using a prepared aloe vera gel, make sure it doesn’t contain alcohol) in a cup of warm water. Comb through hair, let it sit for 30 minutes, then rinse.