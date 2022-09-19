Easily available probiotic foods for a healthy gut

Good bacteria are present in more quantities in our body, as compared to bad bacteria. Our body and it is home to over a hundred trillion good bacteria. Not only are these bacteria good for us but they are particularly essential to our survival. This symbolic relationship between humans and good bacteria is known as mutualism. It refers to when both parties are benefiting from living together or existing together.

Of late, probiotics has become a mega industry, major corporations selling supplements.

But it is important to know what the term probiotic means.

Probiotics are living microorganisms, bacteria and sometimes yeast that benefit our health. Probiotics are very important for the good health of our gut. The job of our gut or small intestine and large intestine is to extract energy from food, absorb certain nutrients, like vitamins, and minerals and get rid of waste.

When we take probiotics it ends up in our intestinal system and the good bacterias present in them create an ecosystem which is essential for our digestive system, this helps to get some of the nutrients from the food to improve the body’s immune function.

Artificial probiotics are present in the market and are very expensive. We can consume some food items that are high in probiotics and save a lot of money.

According to Vipasha Thakur, research scholar at the Department of Biotechnology, Punjab University, there are two types of bacteria, which are commonly available in probiotic drinks or supplements; lactobacillus and bifidobacterium.

Probiotics are also made up of good East Saccharomyces Boulad II, which is the most common yeast, found in probiotics.

Here are some of the top probiotic foods which can be easily consumed and help to re-gain good bacteria in the body:

Green Olives

Olives are packed with nutrition, and are placed in a brine mixture of salt and water for a specific number of days. This removes the bitterness and ensures the safety of consumption. The lactobacillus bacteria help them to ferment, which improves overall health.

Kefir

Kefir is a fermented drink and it is high in healthy probiotics. It has a great therapeutic value and is prepared by mixing Kefir grains or granules with cow’s or goat’s milk. It heals the cell of the entire body and boosts internal immunity making our gut strong.

Curd

Curd or yogurt which is widely available and very cost-efficient is a natural probiotic. It contains those bacteria which are very healthy for the gut. Daily consumption of curd provides a very good amount of calcium and vitamin D in our body and the good bacteria present in the curd improves digestion.

Buttermilk

Buttermilk is an excellent probiotic drink which can be made at home very easily. Buttermilk possesses anti-viral, anti-bacterial and also anti-cancerous properties. It also helps with acid reflux and gas.