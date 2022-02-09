How to ease arthritis pain at home easily

Blame it on your lifestyle, environmental risks, or genetics, certain diseases can become inevitable and could even cause disability. One such disease, arthritis, has become a common illness and could target people at a younger age.

This painful disease is caused by degenerative conditions which are marked by inflammation in the joints that causes pain and stiffness. There are medications that can help in treating arthritis but these conventional methods are strong, immune-suppressing, and could even damage the gut.

Moreover, they could temporarily relieve the symptoms and are unable to address the root cause. But fret not. If you or your family member is suffering from this painful disease, here’s help. We have mentioned a few natural ways that will help in reducing the symptoms and can gradually treat arthritis.

Here are some of the remedies:

Epsom salt bath

Magnesium and sulfate, the main components of Epsom salt, have unique healing properties. Magnesium helps in the functioning of muscles and nerves. When provided with sufficient magnesium, the body can combat inflammation, which in turn leads to lessening of swelling in your joints. Add one cup of this salt to your bath every day. You can also soak your sore joints in it for about 15 minutes.

Peppermint and eucalyptus oils

The cooling effect of peppermint and eucalyptus provides temporary relief by creating a soothing sensation. Mix together 5-10 drops of eucalyptus and peppermint oils and one-two tablespoon of olive oil to dilute the essential oils. Store this blend in a glass bottle away from direct sunlight and rub it into your joints.

Apple cider vinegar

It is rich in calcium, magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus, which help combat arthritis pain. It also helps clear the build-up of toxins in your joints and muscles. Add one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar and half a teaspoon of honey to one cup of warm water. Drink this daily on an empty stomach for better results.

Ginger and turmeric tea

These anti-inflammatories are known for their arthritis healing properties. Turmeric is rich in curcumin, which is a powerful antioxidant and helps in the healing of rheumatoid arthritis. Ginger, on the other hand, helps alleviate pain by improving blood circulation. Add half a teaspoon each of ground ginger and turmeric to two cups of boiled water. Let this mixture simmer for about 10-15 minutes. Strain and add honey to taste. Drink this twice daily.

Hot and cold compresses

Warm shower in the morning helps ease stiffness in your joints. At night, you can use heating pads or hot packs for about an hour to keep your joints loose. Cold compresses also help in relieving joint pain. Wrap an ice pack in a cloth and apply it to painful joints for quick relief.

Heat enhances circulation, while cold is best for acute pain.