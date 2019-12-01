Disha Patani, who is currently vacationing in Bangkok with her friends, has been creating quite a buzz on social media. The actress has been posting a lot of pictures on her official Instagram handle from the trip giving her fans a treat and is totally slaying the fashion game.

On Friday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a few pictures of herself basking under the Bangkok sun and dressed in a pretty yellow floral outfit.

View this post on Instagram 🌼 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Nov 29, 2019 at 3:53am PST

For the day, Disha opted for a midi dress which featured backless details and a plunging neckline. She teamed it up with a pair of white sneakers. To complete her look, the actress did her own make-up and opted for soft shimmery eyes, pink lips and gleaming highlighter on her cheekbones.

View this post on Instagram 🌻 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Nov 29, 2019 at 4:27am PST

She even shared a selfie on her stories and took her Instagram family’s opinion about the make-up look she created. She further added a dash of glam to her look by keeping her honey-brown tresses open.

Disha had earlier shared a poolside picture from her vacation on Instagram. Clad in a bikini, Disha looked glamorous in it.

View this post on Instagram 🦋 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Nov 28, 2019 at 4:39am PST

Before that, the actress gave a glimpse of the Bangkok trip by sharing pictures of her dressed in a vacation-perfect vibrant outfit. The 27-year-old flaunted her washboard abs in a chic crop top and printed palazzo pants.

View this post on Instagram 🌹 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Nov 28, 2019 at 1:49am PST

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat. She is currently shooting for Malang. The film also stars Aditya Roy Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.