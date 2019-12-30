As Chhapaak promotions continue, so do Deepika Padukone’s attempt to slay all her promotion tour looks.

After acing the bold red colour dress at TV reality dance show Dance +, her Sabyasachi abstract saree slayed the tour look as Deepika attended the singing show Indian Idol on Sunday as a guest.

Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee shared Deepika’s look on his official Instagram account and wrote, “Deepika Padukone @deepikapadukone in a limited edition Sabyasachi sari, hand painted by Sabyasachi Mukherjee for the Sabyasachi Art Foundation, Spring Summer 2020.”

He also shared Deepika’s look in an emerald green regal silk saree that was also a must-look at.

Deepika Padukone’s fan clubs have been reposting pictures of the actress in various poses.

In her latest look, Deepika adorns an abstract saree of all colours with dangling green earrings, a heavy one-arm bracelet, and a ring.

Her hair is tied in a messy bun while her blouse is a navy blue shimmery bralette.

View this post on Instagram Damn smile 💚💙 @deepikapadukone #deepikapadukone A post shared by #Deepveerwale❤️ (@deepikaslays) on Dec 29, 2019 at 10:57pm PST

View this post on Instagram SMILES 💚 @deepikapadukone #deepikapadukone A post shared by #Deepveerwale❤️ (@deepikaslays) on Dec 29, 2019 at 7:01am PST

Deepika also shared her look through her Instagram stories.

Chhapaak is based on a real-life story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal.

Deepika will be essaying the role of Malti in the film while Vikrant Massey will be playing the male lead.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak has been receiving a lot of attention for its trailer and being part of a socially relevant cinema.

Produced by Deepika Padukone in collaboration with Fox Star Studios, the film is slated to release on 10 January 2020.