Dazzle on New Year’s Eve with these stylish options

The New Year is the ideal moment to say goodbye to the past and welcome the future. Sex appeal, charisma, and of course, elegance adds to your persona, and so dress to impress in the most extravagant clothing. Bollywood’s sophisticated set, frequently establish the standard for glitzy fashion trends, and this carefully crafted guide, draws influence from actresses, to help you ring in the New Year with style.

Bhumi Pednekar

With an unexpected updo, Bhumi Pednekar looked absolutely stunning in the Sadek Majed ensemble. Her hair is fashioned in an intricate bow with a middle part to match the elaborate bow on her dress. She added glam to her appearance by using a high gloss base and a mauve lip colour.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sequins are always a good choice when dressing up for a party; and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the queen of Bollywood, is fully aware of this. She dressed up in this gown with laurel green stripes and sequins. Her ensemble was given a striking elegance by the plunging v-neckline.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh is an ardent fashionista, a mathematician, a golfer, and a gym owner. She chose to dress comfortably but stylishly for the big day. Rakul decided to wear a sparkly grey co-ord set to give a dash of saas to her ensemble.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt wore a stunning black structured dress with a sweetheart neckline, exuding her typical understated glamour. She wore her shoulder-length hair in an artistically disheveled side part and a basic nude manicure. For her makeup, she chose a high shine base, a lip color that matched, a base of eyeshadow with a hint of shimmer, and bronzer to create the effect of a golden goddess.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut’s style frequently exudes a free-spirited, bohemian vibe. She wore a flowy maxi dress with a boho vibe to the New Year’s Eve party for a distinctive spin.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor was a vision in Rahul Mishra’s easy-to-wear collection, providing the ideal inspiration for a minimally glamorous New Year bash ensemble. Her perfect makeup included a glossy mauve lip, a peachy pink blush, a silver glitter in the inner corner of her eyes and on her eyelids, and a cat eye winged liner. Her hair, styled pin-straight with a beautiful middle part, added a touch of sophistication to the ensemble.

Janhvi Kapoor

Elevate your style as Janhvi Kapoor did, as she looked stunning in this black leather gown with a strapless design and long gloves to match.

Kiara Advani

Serve up style aspirations like Kiara Advani, who looked amazing in this strapless white dress with a corset bodice that was available from House of CB.