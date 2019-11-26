Coats are a wardrobe staple for women during the winter season. When the temperature starts to drop, there is no better way to keep oneself warm and at the same time glamorous than a trendy coat. From short overcoats to oversized belted coats, there are plenty of statement-making coats to choose from for a trendy and luxurious winter wardrobe. The colour options are endless from bold blues to pastel pinks or classic jet black to dusky greys.

Faux fur coat

The appeal of faux fur coat is undeniable, considering the price which is often lower and may be just as warm as real fur in many cases. It is made up of synthetic fibres which is much more affordable than real fur and it suits customers who are environmentally conscious as no animals are harmed in the making of these delightful fashion wears. They are so soft and trendy, you will just love them.

Teddy brog coats

This coat style is so much cosy that wearing it feels like you are still snuggled under your quilt during a winter morning. Brog is sheep skin-like material that is similar to shearling. Though the fabric has long been used as a lining to parkas, it has recently been favoured all over the outside of coats. It is officially a hit this season. It comes in a myriad range of hues from classic camel to powder blue. You can style it up with jeans or sling it over any dress. Balance out the oversized silhouette of this coat with tailored trousers and sock boots.

Trench coat

When you are selecting a trench coat to wear in winter, choose one that is made of wool. If it’s not woollen then also you can keep warm by wearing a chunky turtleneck t-shirt under it. Addition of leather pants and booties will make you feel warmer and still look stylish. A proper trench coat will keep you comfortable over a wide range of temperatures. Heavy wool/silk-mix poplin with a water-repellent coating and a removable lining would be considered proper. Trench coats are one of the most stylish ways to dress up in cold weather. Selecting a trench coat depends on the temperature, weather, occasion and layers you are wearing.

Leather coats

Leather coats are certainly one of the oldest types of coats in the world. They hardly require care and washing and fear nothing on daily use. They do not crease and hardly wear out through the time. These coats are very comfortable. They are warm in winter as they cut wind, cool in mild weather as perspiration breathes through the leather. Undoubtedly, it is an essential piece of clothing for every wardrobe. Get ready to turn heads and watch jaws drop with this amazing look. They are perfect for different occasions.

Swede coats

No matter if it is a bomber jacket or a blazer, it is versatile and perfect for the winter season. For colder months, opt for a swede coat worn over a turtleneck warm t-shirt or over a jumper or hoodie. You can keep it casual with a pair of jeans as well. The opportunities are endless when it comes to styling a swede coat, it’s a classic for a reason. Swede jackets are available for every taste and style from trendy hues like mustard yellow and pale pink to versatile staples like black and navy.

Yes! It is all about layering when the weather gets cold. From street style to formal wear, these are the top styling ways to make a fashion statement while feeling cosy when it is cold outside.

You can team your coats with mufflers or scarves that adds to the winter look and keeps your neck warm. These outerwears are luxurious fashion wear that enhances your winter wardrobe magically. No matter what your style is, your budget or occasion, they are just perfect for you!