Chaukori: A paradise-like experience for nature lovers

Nestled in the lofty peaks of the Himalayas with jaw-dropping views of majestic Nanda Devi, Nanda Kot and the Panchachuli peaks, this hill station of Pithoragarh district can spellbound any soul to stay there forever. Indeed it is one of those special places that can immerse one into the relish of nature. Surrounded by the wonderful hills with the gurgling sound of the river and the thick vegetation of the vast Himalayas, Chaukori is an ideal destination for nature and travel enthusiasts.

Well connected by road, Chaukori attracts tourists from all over the world. In recent times, its scenic beauty and temples are being the major attraction for tourists. The famous Ulka Devi temple and Ghansera Devi temple here showcase beautiful stone carvings of various Gods which makes it spiritually more appealing.

Then the mesmerizing tea gardens ringed with lofty Himalayan peaks look like a canvas drawn by its almighty himself. The view of the sunrise in the backdrop of snow-capped peaks from here looks wonderful and rejuvenating. Nearly every sight brings peace to the heart and the clean and cool air infuses new energy in the body.

Tourism Minister of Uttarakhand, Satpal Maharaj said: “Uttarakhand attracts tourists from all over the world for its natural beauty. Tourists love Chaukori for the magnificent view of the royal Himalayas, the magnificent Nanda Devi, Nanda Kot and Panchachuli peak. To promote tourism in the state and places like Chaukori for better economic opportunities for natives is the utmost priority of our government. I also appeal to the coming tourists to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and come here with necessary documents.”

Adding about the development at these offbeat places, Tourism Secretary Dilip Jawalkar said: “We are continuously working to develop offbeat location in Uttarakhand. Chaukori is one such place that has a huge potential for workcation and a getaway from the hustle-bustle of the city. Our tourism circuits are one such step which is making these destinations popular and bringing more footfalls to these places. This is attracting more tourists which are also regulating the rural economy.”

District Tourism Development Officer (DTDO) Amit Lohani said: “Chaukori is one of the best offbeat places that is attracting tourists from all over the country especially people interested in workcation. We are working to develop adventure sports like cycling along with other water sports for providing a better experience to the tourists. Apart from this, one can visit the villages here and get acquainted with Kumaoni art, culture and traditions. There is an amazingly inspiring view of Trishul, Chaukhamba Nanda Devi, Nanda Kot and Panchchuli peak from various spots here.”

Connectivity

Chaukori is 530 km away from Delhi. It is well connected by motorable roads with the nearest airport being 250 km away. The nearest railway is Kathgodam which is about 180 km away. Taxi service is also available in Chaukori and Almora, Bageshwar is half an hour drive away.

Nearby places to visit

One can visit Kapileshwar Mahadev Temple here. This temple is located in the Saur Valley of Pithoragarh. This temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is situated inside the 10 metre Andheri cave. Mahakali Temple at Gangolihat is a famous temple of Maa Kalika which is situated amidst deodar forests. You can also visit the Nag Mandir among the religious places.