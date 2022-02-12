Can’t find affordable restaurants in Delhi for V-day? Don’t worry here we are with some

Wanna go on a nice romantic date with your bae but the tight budget is checking all the good options off your list? We feel you and for this very reason, we’ve scouted the most LIT AF budget-friendly places in and around Delhi to have a lovey-dovey time with your SO!

Cafeteria & Co.

Dates are nothing if you and your SO aren’t holding hands, teary-eyed, waiting for the damn waiter to bring you your food. We kid, of course. Cafeteria & Co. find their USP in serving up their delish food in a jiffy. The master chefs in their kitchen whip up amazing dishes, each one better than the other. So, if the wallet’s looking thin, this place’s pizzas and pasta shall cater to your inner foodie’s every whim.

Price: INR 1,200 for two people

Jugmug Thela

Jugmug Thela is a perfect place for all the food bloggers or influencers for some good Instagram-worthy pictures! They have pretty street decor and lighting giving it all time festive vibe! If you are looking for a place for a peaceful conversation with your bae this is the right place.

Price: INR 600 for two people

Triveni Terrace Cafe

This is many people’s favorite all-weather spot and its location helps as much as its ambiance. The poha and cold coffee are a delight and the meat-eating partner almost always orders Shami kebab. We’d say, drop by on a cold evening for pakoras and stay back to enjoy their new dinner menu. We hear good things about the Parwal Kebab and Mutton Keema Chops too.

Price: INR 400 for two people

Rose Cafe

All-day breakfast, delicious food, and stunning interiors – Rose Cafe is impossible to ignore when it comes to picking a date night spot and this can definitely be counted as one of the best restaurants for a date night. You won’t find booze here, but you’ll find the next best thing – affordable food with the decor you can fill up that Insta feeds with. They’ve also got a vegan menu you can go to town on.

Price: INR 1,200 for two people

Cafe Di Milano

Cafe Di Milano in Dwarka’s Sector 13 is everything that makes us very happy. Pretty outdoors, good food, and hospitable staff, this cafe has it all. Bonus: A hearty meal here is pretty affordable too! Their music is not super loud either, so you and bae can enjoy meaningful conversations. Also, this cafe is an Instagram dream come true, so plenty of photo-ops!

Price: INR 400 for two people

By The Bay

By The Bay is a Goan shack-type cafe in Hudson Lane. It’s spunky, romantic, and super fun with swing chairs, glow signs, sand, and cool wall art. They’ve also managed to get a glowing paddling pool bang in the middle of the restaurant (women/couples only) and a huge projector that changes its visuals of the beach as the day progresses. Since it’s a beach-themed cafe, expect to find coastal dishes like Prawn Chettinad and Andhra Fish on their menu. They also have cocktails and a Margaritas menu (yay!).

Price: INR 1,200 for two people

Cafe Wink

Located in Anand Vihar, Cafe Wink is a beautiful place that East Delhi people are lucky to have easy access to. If you are in the mood for Italian food, this place could be a great choice. You can try their plates of pasta, pizzas, nachos, shakes, and trust us, you’ll leave the place with a happy mind and a happy tummy.

Price: INR 800 for two people

Cantino

Cantino is another date-worthy place that is located in GTB Nagar and is quite well-known for its North Indian and Chinese food. We suggest that when you are here, try their lasagne, Mushroom Tai Chi, Peri Peri Chicken, and cocktails for a perfect evening.

Bonus: People love this place for its live music too

Price: INR 800 for two people