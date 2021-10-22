Bridal wear in Khadi proves it’s no longer a dull, drab fabric

Khadi is no longer a drab, dismal cloth reserved for the wardrobes of politicians. The usage of Khadi in traditional, contemporary, and festive apparel was presented in a fashion show hosted by the Khadi Gramodyog Board as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate India’s 75th year of independence.

The models showed new facts about the fabric on Thursday night, from lehengas in resplendent Khadi silk to western clothing and casual wear.

Several well-known Indian designers including Ritu Beri, Farah Ansari, Rina Dhaka, Asma Husain, Aditi Rastogi and Himmat Singh showcased their designs.

The fashion presentation was directed by Gaurav Gaur and featured lehengas, Kurtis, kurta pyjamas, and partywear.

The event included chikankari and silk artisans from Lucknow.

The show’s highlight was a Khadi wedding collection.

“The show was based on the concept ‘Khadi for Nation, Khadi for fashion’ and the fabric for all costumes were provided by Khadi Gramodyog Board,” said a spokesman.

