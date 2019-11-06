The festive season is going on, and sequin dresses are an absolute must for all of the parties, weddings, and the fun days that will follow. These glittery outfits are the best way to stand out, and they can easily work for family holiday events, weddings and night parties. It all depends on the sparkly dresses one chooses from and the way they style them.

Recently, Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar shared a string of pictures looking stunning in an all-white sequin saree by designer Manish Malhotra.

On Tuesday, Bhumi, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh, took to her official Instagram handle to share her “desi” avatar. In the pictures, the Bala actress is seen wearing a plunging neckline blouse paired with a white sari. Alongside the photographs, she wrote, “Just a सेक्सी नारी wearing a सेक्सी साड़ी!(sic).” The photograph currently has over 3,05,141 likes on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha also shared her glam on Instagram. On Wednesday, the Dabangg actress took to her official Instagram handle to share her photographs. Sonakshi can be seen wearing a jaw-dropping attire. She is making everyone swoon with her latest look.



The 32-year-old wore a body con blue shimmery dress. The bodycon dress flaunted the enviable curves of the actress. Sonakshi did not wear any accessories with the look, letting the dress be the highlight which was a great choice.

To complement the look, Sonakshi went with heavily kohled smokey eyes along with a nude lip shade.

As of now, Sonakshi has 261,411 likes on her pictures.