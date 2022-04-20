The best Iftars in Dubai during the holy month of Ramzan

The holy month of Ramadan is upon us, and Dubai is all set to welcome the festivities with great fervor. It’s that time of the year when the streets are bustling with foodies from across the world waiting to indulge in mouth-watering delicacies, while the city sparkles with traditional lighting installations to usher in the new rhythm of warmth and compassion.

To add to the festivities, Dubai’s eateries known to offer an assortment of flavourful spreads for guests, are ready to host this year’s celebration. Guests can observe an extraordinary arrangement of Iftar encounters all through Ramadan. Whether you are going with family, companions, or for business, there is a whole list of iftar experiences to explore in Dubai during the holy month.

Below is a quick guide to the top iftar experiences in Dubai:

. Asteer at Atlantis, The Palm: Hailed as one of Dubai’s best tents during Ramadan, this stunningly decorated tent, opulently laid out in Arabian style, offers an unforgettable experience.

. Al Majlis at Madinat Jumeirah: The ever-popular tent transforms Madinat Arena into a unique setting surrounded by traditional architecture. Visitors can relish traditional delicacies from the buffet and live cooking stations, then head to the nearby souks for a bit of evening shopping.

. Dubai Opera: The magnificent theatre turns into a banquet hall throughout Ramadan, creating an elevated dining experience complete with Arabic melodies performed live.

. Rove Hotels (multiple locations): To keep the essence of sharing and gratitude alive, Rove Hotels is bringing back the ‘Pass It On’ initiative. During the month of Ramadan, diners can enjoy a delicious Iftar spread for just AED 149 per person and will also receive a free voucher for a second Iftar to ‘Pass It On to family, and friends, or to help someone in need.

. Vida Hotels (multiple locations): Looking for the ultimate combination of the best Iftar and location? Vida is the place to head to this Ramadan. Located at various locations in Dubai with the perfect set-up for groups looking for a lively experience in indoor seating or at the poolside for a sensory Ramadan Feast to enjoy with the family

. Iftar at Li’Brasil: Li’Brasil, the Brazilian-Lebanese restaurant in Address Beach Resort, presents the opportunity to dig into a menu curated to elevate your Iftar sharing experience. With a vibrant indoor area, outdoor terrace, and Secret Lounge, this stunning venue is set to host an opulent variety of delicacies featuring crowd favorites served right to the table

. Iftar at Rang Mahal: An ideal venue to break your fast with your family and friends, Rang Mahal offers a curated Iftar menu featuring traditional Arabic dishes with an exotic Indian influence.

. Time Out Market Dubai: Time Out Market Dubai is inviting guests to break their fast, or celebrate Ramadan with a series of special edition dishes. For example, local burger joint Pickl has created a purple Vimto milkshake and Vimto flavored ice-cream sando. Vimto has become associated with Ramadan in the UAE so expect to find it featured at Iftars around the city. With the drink’s high sugar content, it’s the perfect drink to break a fast.

With cultural offerings in abundance, this is the perfect time to experience the spirit of togetherness that defines the season. Experience authentic Emirati hospitality for yourself at signature iftars and make the most of your time in Dubai.