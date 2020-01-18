Sonam Kapoor is currently in London enjoying a wintry vacation. The actress has been posting several pictures from her travel diaries there.

In a recent update, the 34-year-old is seen in a pair of denim, with a short denim mini-skirt and a denim jacket and brown oxford heels.

Her girlish look got a rave response from fans across social media.

Veteran actress Neena Gupta commented on Sonam’s picture with, “I want.”

Sonam also captioned her look, “Embracing the 90’s denim look in 2020.”

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif, who is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar shared an eye-catching picture on Instagram.

Dressed in an oversized white high-neck pullover with greasy open hair and zero makeup look, the megastar stunned fans all across social media.

Check out the actors’ look here;