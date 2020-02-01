Are you planning a blind date in a dusky evening? You must surely be thinking of how to carry and present yourself. You’ve been playing ‘I don’t care’ card, but deep inside you want to look best, whether things go well or not. We have compiled a list of resources that will make you look pretty damn good and is a must-have for every girl going for a date.

Let the lips do the talking

One needs to keep a bold lip look as it is one of the first things that a man sees when they meet a woman. While many girls would like to play it cool, we suggest ditching your gloss for a bold lip. It’s perfect for this dull monsoon, and will instantly light up your face and make quite a statement.

Keep your cheeks coral

You need to add some colour and put on the right blush on your face. Treating the blushes will help your skin look fresh. Instead of sticking on those old roses and pinks, opt for corals, which is in trend nowadays. If done right, it’ll accentuate your cheekbones and add some natural colour to your face.

Sprinkle some mascara magic

Let your eyes do some talking. One can play with their eyes. Mascara will add the required amount of drama to your eyes. Also, it takes an experienced eye to notice well-done mascara, so while your eyes will be looking pretty, your date will never know how much effort the look actually took to pull off.

Pop a mint

Keep up a pouch of mints handy in your handbag. It is better to have your breath smelling like you. The last thing you want is to be laughing heartily at a joke while your date attempts to cover his nose.