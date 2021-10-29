Khadi Natural for encompassing dapper look

Khadi Natural products are manufactured under the supervision of qualified Ayurvedic Doctors and the products are made up of Herbal active elements which are articulated from organically grown pure plant extracts.

Khadi Natural Healthcare is a leading manufacturer, exporter and supplier for natural and authentic products covering 18 States and 35 authorized distributors all over India.

Khadi Natural products are of WHO, GMP and ISO standards and they inculcate the ideologies of preservative formulae for everyday uses.

1. Pure Amla Hair Oil Paraben Mineral Oil-Free

It is the extracts of Amla, Reetha, Bhringraj, Haritaki, Henna and Neem. This natural cleanser (shampoo) makes the hair lustrous, healthy and manageable. It strengthens the scalp and hair. Reduces premature pigment loss from hair, or greying. It also supports stimulating hair growth.

2. Rose & Apricot Walnut Facial Scrub

“Rose and apricot walnut face scrub helps in reducing skin darkening and protects the skin from sunburn and sun damage. It also helps to retain skin moisture. It is rich in vitamins which softens skin, heals damaged skin, reduces wrinkles, removes blackheads and maintains skin elasticity with excellent exfoliation.”

3. Lychee Lip Balm

Lychee lip balm locks the moisture and keeps the lips hydrated for long hours. It also contains SPF that protects your lips from sun damage.

4. Organic Amla Powder

Organic Amla Powder amla or Indian Gooseberry is a powerful natural hair conditioner and scalp cleanser. Amla prevents hair loss, premature greying & infections. Regular use prevents hair from losing its natural colour and shine and strengthens hair roots.

5. Aloe vera Gel (Transparent)

Aloe Vera facial massage gel has healing and moisturizing properties and is best to provide the dry skin with the much-needed hydration. Exfoliating the skin is important to get rid of dead cells and clear pores of grime. It’s an all-natural and gentle way to exfoliate your skin.

6. Green Tea Aloe vera Hair Conditioner Sls & Paraben Free

They use sunscreen for our skin but the hair is left unprotected leading to hair damage due to sun exposure. Khadi Green Tea Aloe Vera Hair Conditioner helps to bring back the hair.