Nail art has evolved from merely painting your nails with the season’s in vogue colours polish colours, to a thriving industry of full-fledged nail salons and artists. The rise of nail art designs, and the variety of nail varnish ideas give women the opportunity to make a style statement.

Today, it’s possible to achieve designer nails with easy nail design techniques. From bubble gum stripes to holographic glitter polish, here’s a list of trendy ideas to experiment with, without burning a hole in your pocket.

Colour-Block Nails

Colour-blocking is one of the easy nail designs that involves painting different geometric shapes onto your nails by combining complementary hues. For this, pair bright and subtle tones from new nail polish colours.

Embellished Crystal Nails

Accentuating nails with crystals, pearls, beads, and embellished stones is not just stylish, but also a lot of fun. There are numerous nail designs that you can create with crystal embellishments. These can be the perfect accessory for sophisticated and trendy outfits on weddings and social events.

Floral Nail Art

Summer is here in full swing, and it is time to wear floral shades and designs; yes, even on your nails! Brighten up any dull day with this funky, colourful DIY nail art design and wear it to brunch or a shopping trip to the mall.

Glitter Nail Art

This DIY nail art is all about glamour! Use bright colours or nude tones against some shimmery glitter polish to achieve an easy nail design that is modern and futuristic. Glitter nails are an excellent choice for parties and offer a holographic effect around your nails.

Classic French Manicure

The classic French manicure is an evergreen style, but it gets an upgrade thanks to the rise of trendy nail polish ideas. Experimenting with metallic tips, rainbow patterns, and everything in between results in a reinvented French manicure. This classy style is versatile and suits every occasion, from a day at work to a lawn party.