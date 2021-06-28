Perhaps the biggest lifestyle drawback of this lockdown was the extra ‘fat’ that we all have seemed to gain. With no access to gyms and parks, people have gained many kilos. Though the body fat can still be hidden while clicking selfies, one can’t hide the facial fat.

Thanks to the stressful life and ongoing pandemic, that we look more aged than we actually are. If you have also accumulated fat around the chin area, then these simple facial exercises by Fitness Coach and Sports Nutritionist, Hasti Singh can be of use.

Chin pull: This is a very basic exercise that can help your face look slim. Sit in a comfortable position and try pulling your chin in an upwards position looking at the ceiling or the sky. This will help in stretching your nerves that will help in toning the chin area.

Try Making Fish Face: Just suck your cheeks in like you do while contouring the face in your make-up sessions. Hold the position for five seconds and try smiling with that face. This pose will not only remove your facial fat but will give you a selfie worth face.

Lift Your Face: Another best way to get rid of facial fat easily, place your hand in a punch form just beneath your chin and hold the posture for few seconds. Repeat the exercise and you are done.

Mouth Washing Exercise: A very simple exercise which can be done while you go to brush your teeth. You just have to fill the air in your mouth and then bounce it from one side to another. Repeat the process for 20-30 seconds and relax for a bit. This process will help in enhancing the laugh lines and reduce the bubbliness around the cheek.

Rock and Roll: This effective and simple activity not only tones your chin, jawline, and neck muscles but also tightens the neck area, and helps in reducing the sagging skin. All you need to do is sit comfortably and keep your head facing forward. Now, bend your head towards one side in line with your chin and turn your head in a circular motion. Keep your back straight and shoulders down while doing so. Make the motions in both clockwise and anticlockwise directions for a few minutes.