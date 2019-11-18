Do you know what your facial hair say about you or have you ever given a thought to it? If no, you can check out here what your beard says about you.

Here is a short guide that will provide you an insight on your personality according to the beard style you inhabit.

The full-length beard style

Also known as the wild beard style from the name itself speaks volumes about a person. Certainly, not many can pull off the wild beard style, but a person who is able to upkeep the style is likely to be creative and have an uncertain persona. This facial hairstyle could also be referred to as messy and unkempt, most often not acceptable at workplaces, so this could be a temporary phase for many men implying that the person could be deeply engrossed in something or going through the phase of employment or breakup in a relationship when unfortunately razors become a thing of the past.

The goatee style

Albeit the goatee style is slightly outdated, it is still a go-to for the commitment-phobes. This style of beard could be a temporary style as people bearing a goatee maybe still figuring out their face to finally attain a style that will suit them. Very few can rock this style but those who can are no less than superstars. Or maybe if a person wants to get back to the clean-shaven style, he may first experiment keeping a goatee down there near the middle of lips to figure out.

Very light beard

To attain this look, one must trim with extreme accuracy and precision for facial perfection. Men who have a light beard can be expected to be professionals with a touch of uniqueness, more conscious when it comes to their appearance and wants to be different from others. Although clean shave is something most preferred on the official front these days even light beard is acceptable at most of the workplaces.

The moustache

Men with a moustache are mostly funny and rarely take anything very seriously. The look is not an all-time favorite one in this age but earlier in around 70s the moustache took a sexual connotation. However, gradually the moustache fad has shrunk and is slightly subsiding.

The stubble style

Men bearing this style can be expected to have the underlying trendsetting and style-conscious fashion sense. Because of the hotshot personality of the bearer of this style, we can expect the bearer to be single and very good looking. Don’t forget to maintain the style as it would require constant care and good quality men’s razors. It can be said that not every man can have a beard style, but the ones who can are stealing the limelight these days.