Asha means hope; Meet Asha who broke boundaries and chose self-dependency

Today I am a self-dependent woman and I strongly believe that every single woman should be self-dependent. They should never cease to fly high.”, says a gleeful Asha Thakur, who began her journey as a beautician 12 years ago to support her large family.

Asha Thakur, wife of an Indian Army officer, a sister, and a mother always had aspirations to be self-dependent and fulfill the dreams of her loved ones. Asha started her journey as a beautician 12 years ago and since then, it was very challenging, to say the least. Her salary was meagre and there was no job flexibility as such. She really had to struggle endlessly to make ends meet.

She worked with multiple salons in the hope to find a job that guarantees her job security, safety, and financial freedom. Despite working in salons for a period of 7 years, Asha was unable to find a job that gave her the comfort and flexibility she wanted. One day, she came across an interview of Urban Company on a news channel, where the brand talked about how they grew from a small team of 4 to 8 members, working out of a van, to where they are today.

Inspired by this story, Asha decided to join Urban Company as a Salon professional and pursue her dreams. She said, ‘Urban Company has changed my life in numerous ways. It rekindled my hope of dreaming again. I am happy that my dreams are slowly turning into reality. Today, I am a proud owner of a plot and property in Gurgaon, and have been able to afford Rs. 8 lakh admission fees to help my brother-in-law join the Merchant Navy. I could pay for his education and today, he is a marine officer. I am also helping my son prepare for his NDA and JEE Mains. I do not have to worry about money anymore. The harder you work, the more you will earn. There is no stopping when you have UC by your side. There is only growth. ”

Asha’s dreams are still raring to go. Later in life, Asha aspires to move out of India and spread her wings to fly abroad. She hopes to inspire all the other women out there to never give up on their dreams and pave their own paths to success.