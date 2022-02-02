Amazing uses of Baking soda at home

You may agree; we all have a box of baking soda, which is barely used and is tucked in a corner of the kitchen shelf. This highly neglected humble kitchen ingredient is more than just adding fluff to your cakes and muffins. There are baking soda benefits that you may be unaware of. It is sodium bicarbonate that is not only used as a leavening agent in baked goods but has super health and beauty benefits to look out for.

An inexpensive purchase, baking soda is power-packed with antacid properties and is known to be a great alkalizing agent. It is known to have many antiseptic properties along with being an amazing exfoliator.

Baking soda is sodium bicarbonate that is generally used in baked goods. In its natural form, baking soda is known as nahcolite is a part of the natural mineral natron. Natron contains large amounts of sodium bicarbonate, which has been used for quite some years now.

It is believed that Egyptians used natron as a soap for its cleansing properties. Soon after, people started manufacturing and selling the compound we know as baking soda.

Apart from being used as a leavening agent, baking soda is also used as a natural deodorant, hand cleanser, toothpaste, teeth whitener, cleaner, etc.

While baking soda benefits are quite talked about, it is said that it should be consumed in small quantities as regular intake has been shown to support reduced general body functions by regulating the blood’s natural pH levels, further reducing acid levels. This can hamper your complete body system functioning.

Baking soda soaked in water is one of the most ancient and highly effective remedies worldwide. Let us talk about baking soda benefits that will convince you to include this humble ingredient in some way or the other.

Helps with digestion

Baking soda’s alkaline nature is said to neutralize stomach acid and prevent indigestion. It also helps process fatty foods by making them easier to digest, and as a result, reduces stress in the stomach and intestines. To use it as a digestive remedy, dissolve one teaspoon of baking soda in a glass of warm water and drink.

Treats internal parasites

Baking soda is also said to be an effective natural remedy to rid the digestive tract of parasitic worms. To remove parasites from the body, dissolve a quarter teaspoon of baking soda in warm water and drink before bed, for three days.

Helps kidney functioning

One of the important functions of the kidneys is to correct acidity in the bloodstream by producing alkaline bicarbonate. So, a dose of 600 – 1800 mg of baking soda per day is said to help increase the body’s pH levels and, as a result, reduce pressure on the kidneys.

Treats UTI symptoms

Since baking soda bicarbonate naturally reduces acidity in the body, drinking one teaspoon of baking soda dissolved in water helps get rid of urinary tract infection (UTI) symptoms, such as burning sensations and the frequent urge to urinate. Since this remedy only treats symptoms, a health care professional must be consulted if the infection lasts longer than a couple of days.

Prevents uric acid build-up

Baking soda is also effective in inhibiting the formation of uric acid crystals, as it lowers the pH level of urine. A teaspoon of baking soda dissolved in water after a heavy meal helps prevent gout pain and inflammation of the joints.