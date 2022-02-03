Follow Us:
Amazing home remedies to ease toothache

SNS | New Delhi | February 3, 2022 3:59 pm

A toothache can drive you crazy. From disturbing your sleep to disrupting your appetite, a toothache causes much more inconvenience than we imagine. It’s important to find out the root cause of your toothache, which only a dentist can do. But before you make an appointment with the dentist, here are some home remedies that you can try for relief.

If the pain persists for more than one day, make sure to visit the doctor.

Cloves
Cloves have anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antioxidant, and anesthetic properties that help alleviate tooth pain and fight infection. Grind two whole cloves, mix in a little olive oil or any vegetable oil and apply on the affected tooth.

Garlic

Garlic has antibiotics and other medicinal properties that can be very effective in reducing pain. Mix crushed garlic clove with some salt and apply it to the affected tooth to alleviate the pain.

Saltwater

Add half a teaspoon of table salt in a glass of hot water and rinse your mouth thoroughly. This helps reduce swelling and also fights any bacteria that may cause infection.

Onion

Onions have antiseptic and antimicrobial properties that help control pain. In addition, it keeps germs at bay and avoids infection.

Bourbon-soaked cotton ball

Toothache plant

With a name like that, this might seem a sure bet to ease your symptoms. Different types of this plant grow all over the world, and the oil is an ingredient in many products. But it’s not clear if this plant really eases dental pain.

Vanilla extract

Vanilla extract has alcohol in it. The alcohol will numb the pain for a while, and antioxidants in the vanilla may help it heal. Use your finger or a cotton ball to put a small amount on your aching tooth and gum.

Peppermint tea

A cooled peppermint tea bag may soothe your aching tooth and gums.

