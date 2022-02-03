Amazing home remedies to ease toothache

A toothache can drive you crazy. From disturbing your sleep to disrupting your appetite, a toothache causes much more inconvenience than we imagine. It’s important to find out the root cause of your toothache, which only a dentist can do. But before you make an appointment with the dentist, here are some home remedies that you can try for relief.

If the pain persists for more than one day, make sure to visit the doctor.