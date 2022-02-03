Amazing home remedies to ease toothache

A toothache can drive you crazy. From disturbing your sleep to disrupting your appetite, a toothache causes much more inconvenience than we imagine. It’s important to find out the root cause of your toothache, which only a dentist can do. But before you make an appointment with the dentist, here are some home remedies that you can try for relief.
If the pain persists for more than one day, make sure to visit the doctor.
Garlic
Saltwater
Onion
Bourbon-soaked cotton ball
When you crush one of these cloves, you release allicin, an oily liquid and natural disease fighter. Will it ease the ache? That’s not clear. But you can try chewing a piece of garlic or placing chopped bits on your tooth. It’s safe to try.
Toothache plant
With a name like that, this might seem a sure bet to ease your symptoms. Different types of this plant grow all over the world, and the oil is an ingredient in many products. But it’s not clear if this plant really eases dental pain.
Vanilla extract has alcohol in it. The alcohol will numb the pain for a while, and antioxidants in the vanilla may help it heal. Use your finger or a cotton ball to put a small amount on your aching tooth and gum.
Peppermint tea
A cooled peppermint tea bag may soothe your aching tooth and gums.