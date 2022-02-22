Amazing benefits of adding Masoor Dal in skin care routine

Our kitchen pantry has always been full of natural ingredients that benefit the mind, body, and soul. However, had it not been for a pandemic, we would not have known how to explore these DIY skincare and beauty remedies.

Now as we have mastered the art of not only utilizing kitchen staples into their optimum forms but also making the most of things found at home by including them in our self-care routine.

While the kitchen pantry has an endless list of ingredients that come in handy for almost all skin woes, one such ingredient that has stood out like a charm for many is masoor dal. They can easily be included in your daily skincare routine.

Using lentils like masoor dal is not a new discovery. Since time immemorial, our moms and grans have been advising us to try desi nushkhas for naturally-glowing skin, without spending a bomb on skincare products.

Masoor dal is one such beneficial ingredient, which has the advantage of being available easily. Not only can masoor dal be loaded with nutrients beneficial for the body, but its also texture and proven results make it all the more important for skincare as well.

Masoor dal is packed with antioxidants, which help in reducing cell damage due to free radicals. The nutrients present in masoor dal can give an immunity boost to your skin. The best part, you ask? It is cost-effective, easily available, and can be used in multiple ways. All you need to do is grind some masoor dal into a fine powder and store it in a dry place in an airtight container for use in your beauty regime.

Masoor Dal Benefits for Skin

1) It is rich in minerals, vitamins, and nutrients, making it an excellent skin cleanser. Masoor dal is a natural face pack you can use to remove dirt and impurities from your skin.

2) As a natural exfoliator it removes acne and blackheads from the skin.

3) In addition to serving as a natural bleaching agent, it helps to brighten your skin, giving you an even skin tone.

4) Because of its nutrients, it helps to minimize wrinkles and premature aging of the skin.

6) Masoor dal is particularly effective at removing tan lines and dark spots.

7) Masoor dal is rich in nutrients that boost the immune system.

8) By combining a masoor dal face pack with turmeric and honey, you can get a lighter complexion and fade dark spots.

9) Masoor dal face packs help nourish your skin and retain its glow and moisture.

How To Use Masoor Dal For Skin

1. Masoor Dal And Raw Milk Face Pack

Make a paste of the powdered masoor dal and raw milk by mixing the two. Rub this on your face for 20 minutes and rinse it off with warm water. Repeat as needed, up to twice a week, for best results.

2. Masoor Dal Face Pack For Dry Skin

In a small bowl, whisk raw milk and rose water together—Dentify masoor dal overnight with this mixture. The next day, grind it into a thick paste. For soft, nourished skin, rub this paste onto your skin for 20 minutes.

3. Masoor Dal And Coconut Oil Face Mask

Add coconut oil, turmeric powder, and milk to the masoor dal powder. Scrub gently for two minutes after applying the mixture. For best results, repeat twice a week.

4. Honey And Masoor Dal Face Pack

Moisturizing properties of masoor dal and honey help keep the skin hydrated. Stir honey into masoor dal powder. Leave on for 15 minutes. After that, rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water.

5. Besan And Masoor Dal Face Pack

Masoor dal face packs work well for tan removal when mixed with besan. It also helps in exfoliating your skin.