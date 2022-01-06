Always feeling tired? Add this 5 energy-boosting foods to your diet

It is natural to feel tired after a busy day at home or work. At the end of the day, you would just want to get under the sheet and sleep peacefully. But when you feel tired for no reason, even after having your meals on time and getting quality sleep, it indicates some serious issues. Unless you have done some physical labor, you must not feel tired all the time. If you do that means your meal is not well-planned and is unable to provide you with the nutrients and energy required by your body.

Here are some energy-dense foods that you can add to your diet to energize and rejuvenate yourself.

1. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is one of the best sources of slow-releasing energy from low GI complex carbohydrates, to keep you going all morning. Also a great source of B-vitamins, which are needed to convert food into energy. 2. Spinach

Spinach is high in iron, magnesium, and potassium. Iron transports oxygen around the body, needed for energy production. Magnesium plays a vital role in energy production, and together with potassium, is important for nerve and muscle function.

3. Sweet Potatoes Sweet potatoes are a fantastic source of complex carbohydrates, along with iron, magnesium, and vitamin C. Vitamin C is needed for transporting fats into the cells of the body for energy production. 4. Eggs

Eggs are a complete protein , (containing all the essential amino acids), B-vitamins, healthy fats, and some Vitamin D. They also provide choline, the precursor for the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, which activates skeletal muscle. 5. Fruit

Fruits provide natural sugars, which are quickly absorbed into the bloodstream for an instant pick me up (but without the ‘sugar crash’ you get after eating refined sugars). Fruits are also high in fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants.

6. Green Tea Green tea contains some caffeine for an energy boost, but without the ‘jittery’ side effects of stronger caffeine drinks, such as coffee. Furthermore, green tea may also help lower cholesterol .

7. Nuts Nuts are energy dense due to their high content of healthy fats. They are also high in vitamins and minerals. Soaking nuts in water overnight ‘activates’ them (starts the germination or sprouting process) increasing the nutrient value even more and making them easier to digest.

8. Soybeans Soybeans are high in protein, B-vitamins, copper, and phosphorus . Copper and phosphorous are involved in converting food into energy and releasing it into cells so it’s available for use by the body.

9. Fish Fish such as salmon, sardines and mackerel are an excellent source of complete protein, B vitamins, essential fats, and vitamin D. A lack of Vitamin D can cause low energy, muscle fatigue, and low mood.

10. Seeds (Squash and Pumpkin Seeds) Seeds are an excellent source of protein, healthy fats and minerals involved in energy production – including manganese, magnesium, phosphorus and zinc. Zinc is needed for the production of hormones in the body that affect energy and mood. It is also important for muscle recovery after exercise.

11. Natural Yogurt Yogurt contains live bacteria with many health benefits including regulating the immune system, improving digestion (so that more energy-giving nutrients are absorbed) and possibly even improving mood.