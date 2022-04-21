An alignment of four planets in our solar system

Rare sight as the alignment of four planets will be visible through naked eyes, the conjunction of Mars, Venus, Saturn and Jupiter would be seen before sunrise on April 30.

The planetary alignment of Mars, Venus, Saturn and Jupiter can be seen not only using telescopes but will be visible to the naked eye.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said, “By mid-month, Jupiter is starting to rise in the pre-dawn hour, making for a quartet of planets, strung out in a line across the morning sky.”

The space agency stated that at the start of the month of April, Saturn appeared to move toward Mars each day with Venus, Mars and Saturn forming a trio in the southeast before sunrise.

Later, by the mid-month, NASA said that Jupiter started to rise in the pre-dawn hour. The movement made for a quartet of planets seen is a line across the morning sky.

The rare sighting will be easily observed when Jupiter will be high enough above the horizon in the hour before sunrise.

NASA revealed that the reason for the rare incident is that all of the planet’s orbits around the sun lining up. Meanwhile, the space agency also stated that Venus’ orbit around the sun is 225 Earth days, while Saturn’s is 29 years.