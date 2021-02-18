The art of cooking was ignited among the Indian population during the pandemic. It did create a lot of buzz on social media channels whether to be about Dalgona Coffee or Baking Bread. The pandemic taught us that cooking is much more than a hobby among Indians and if given the right push, we can have ‘Chef’ in every nook & corner of the country.

To cook like a professional chef you don’t need to leave your current job and start altogether a new journey. There are many part-time vocational courses provided by Culinary & Bakery institutes in India that can help you out with the required skillset and professional training.

In the same context, Academy of Pastry & Culinary Arts has started a Certificate in Pastry & Bakery Arts weekend programme. The course regime has been ideated to enable a plethora of working professionals or hobbyists who want to enhance their bakery & culinary skills while regulating their normal life routine.

It is a 12-week session programme that will be conducted on Saturday’s & Sunday’s from 9 am to 5 pm. The fee structure for the entire course is 1,25,000 INR and it will include Apron, Ingredients, Study Material, Students can consume/ take products home.

Sharing his views on the start of the new session, Chef Niklesh Sharma, Founder of APCA says; “We at APCA have always strived to give something back to the community and through this part-time weekend programme we are trying to empower & enable all those home chefs for whom cooking is not just a hobby but a way to express themselves.”

The intake for the new session will commence from 13th March in Mumbai and on 24th April in Bangalore & Gurugram. Highly experienced and decorated Chefs from APCA will be conducting the classes that primarily focus on hands-on training. The study regime will include master classes on baking breads, tarts, chocolates, French pastries, cookies and many more delicacies.