94% of Indians inclined to take trip to a destination they’ve seen on big or small screen, report reveals

Among the four key travel vibes, set-jetting took the lead in India, as travellers sought to immerse themselves into the iconic location of their favourite shows, embodying Main Character Energy.

Seizing the spotlight as the top destination that Indians are inspired to visit in 2024 is Manali, India, with travellers influenced by Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, followed by Ladakh, again in India, which inspires 47 per cent of the travellers to visit the mesmerising city as seen in 3 Idiots. Claiming the next spot is London in the United Kingdom, with 43 per cent of Indian travellers seeking to add a royal flair to their life as seen in The Crown, and the enchanting city of Paris in France, with 42 per cent of Indian travellers wanting to experience the city like Emily Cooper, as seen in Emily in Paris revealed Skyscanner

Whether it’s gig tripping or visiting the realm of sleep, global travel site Skyscanner shares the latest trends shaping industry and traveller behaviour in its “Travel Trends: Redefining value through experience in 2024” report. Blending proprietary flights and hotel data based on millions of searches with an annual consumer behaviour study(1) and expert commentary, the report reveals 2024’s hottest travel vibes and types, as well as the top 10 trending destinations and best-value destinations.

Data from the report reveals that film and entertainment have a significant influence on Indian travellers, with 94 per cent of them inclined to take a trip to a destination they’ve seen on the big or small screen. Moreover, close to half (43 per cent) of the respondents rate the overall ‘vibe’ of a destination as important, when choosing where to go in 2024.

Just like Main Character Energy, data shows how the value of experiences is fuelling a range of other travel trends and vibes for 2024, with price no longer solely ruling decision-making:

Gig tripping – One-third of Indian (37 per cent) travellers would fly short haul to see their favourite artist live with a huge 79 per cent considering attending a concert overseas instead in 2024 if it would help them save money.

Budget bougie foodies – Indians are inherent foodies research confirms the same, with 59 percent of Indian travellers having booked a destination purely based on a restaurant they want to visit. Osaka, renowned as ‘the kitchen of Japan’ with the fourth rank in the world for cities with the most Michelin stars, claims the top spot on Skyscanner’s global list for foodies on a budget in 2024 and is also one of the top trending destinations among Indian travellers.

Destination Zzzz – Citing it as one of the top activities for their next holiday, Indian travellers really just want to visit the realm of sleep in 2024. Sleep health generally is a hot topic and 85 per cent of Indian travellers are more mindful of their sleep health today compared to a few years ago. Moreover, 66 per cent of Indian travellers have reported experiencing improved sleep quality during their holidays.

What’s more, with the thirst for experiences that drive greater lifestyle value, it saw the following traveller types emerging in 2024:

Analogue adventurers – In an age of always-on and constant hype, Gen Z are craving old-school analogue adventures that ditch the digital device in favour of how it used to be done. In fact, one in four (24 per cent) Indian travellers aged 18 to 24 years old now bring a Polaroid camera with them on holiday.

Celebration vacationers – Indian travellers increasingly want to celebrate big milestones in style. 81 per cent of Indian travellers have taken a group trip to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. That being said, it can be tricky to arrange group travel – from deciding on where and when to go, to agreeing on costs. 52 per cent of Indian travellers said that finalising a destination is their primary hurdle when planning group trips, followed by deciding on the travel dates (48 per cent), and agreeing on the expected costs of the trip (45 per cent).

Luxe-for-less seekers – While the price may always be a factor when it comes to travel planning, it seems Indian travellers are still willing to splurge on comforts. 37 per cent of Indian travellers plan to upgrade their flight to business or first class in 2024, while 44 per cent plan to purchase airport lounge access to get their trip off to a great start.

India’s Top Trending and Best Value Destinations

The 2024 report reveals that 86 per cent of Indian travellers plan to take the same number, if not more, trips abroad in 2024 compared to 2023. The most buzzing destinations for Indian travellers in 2024 are Da Nang in Vietnam, loved for its pristine beaches, Almaty in Kazakhstan, a captivating destination in Central Asia celebrated for its stunning natural scenes, and Baku in Azerbaijan, known for its exquisite blend of historical and modern architecture(2). On the other hand, Nice in France came out top overall, securing the highest spot for the Best Value Destinations category, followed by Geneva in Switzerland, Tokyo in Japan, and Manama in Bahrain(3) (full overview in appendix).

Commenting on the findings, Mohit Joshi, Skyscanner Travel Trends and Destination Expert said, “The desire to explore and to make the best out of holidays with richer, more fulfilling experiences is evident among Indian travellers, as they (63 per cent) are budgeting to spend more on travel in 2024. The strong demand for travel in India, coupled with the focus on cultural exploration next year, are reasons why a travel metasearch like Skyscanner can bring value to Indian travellers. Try the ‘Explore Everywhere’ search feature, for example, to discover destinations ranked by prices. With our tools, travellers will realise that there are many ways to bag a bargain so that allowances can be made to spend on the comfort they are after.”