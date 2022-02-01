Here are 7 magical ways salt can help you keep your home clean

When you think of salt, a warm basket of french fries might come to mind. But thanks to its granular texture, salt has the power to do a lot more than season your dinner. When it comes to cleaning, salt is a natural (not to mention cheap) alternative. From getting out wine stains to deterring ants, here are some salt hacks that will help keep your house pristine.

Unclog the clog

Be it the bathroom or the kitchen drain, unclog it in a jiffy. Mix one cup of salt and baking soda and add half a cup of vinegar to it. Pour down the drain and wait for 10 minutes.

Restore kitchen wipes

The sponge or cloth that you use to wipe your floor can get dirty with time. You need not change them. Give them new life by soaking them overnight in a bucket filled with 4 cups of salt added to a liter of hot water.

Get rid of ants

See ants making a line straight for your home? Sprinkle some salt grains in their path.

Clean doors and windows

Glass doors and windows are not easy to clean. Make them spotless by spraying vinegar and letting them dry. Follow this by rubbing a paste of equal parts of baking soda and salt. Rinse with warm water and you are done.

Make your broom last longer

Soak a new broom in a bucket of salty hot water for 20 to 30 minutes. Let it dry before you start using it.

Have plastic/glass containers sparkling

Clean and remove the odor from plastic or glass jars and bottles by adding a tablespoon of salt to the inside of the container for a few minutes. Rinse it and you’ll have a clean product.

Get rid of sink stink!

Clean your sink easily by pouring a solution of turpentine and salt and letting it be for 15-20 minutes.

Make your candlelight dinners mess-free

Candlelight dinners are romantic, but when the candles start dripping, they can create a mess that’s not easy to clean up. To stop the dripping, just dip freshly purchased candles in a saltwater solution for a few minutes, let them dry and use.

Stain, stain, go away!

Spilled milk or that oily gravy on the stovetop and are having a tough time removing it? Apply a paste of salt and warm water and let it stay for a few minutes before scrubbing it off.

Ugly marks on wooden furniture

Letting water drip and sit on wooden furniture can result in ugly spots. Remove it easily by mixing a few pinches of salt and oil and rubbing it into the stained area. Clean with a dry cloth after an hour.