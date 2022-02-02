7 effective pest repellents for your home

Pests such as cockroaches, spiders, ants, and termites, not only damage your property but also spread infections. The best way to get rid of these pests is to call the pest control service. But before you go ahead and book pest control services, try out these top 7 home remedies for pest control and keep your house clean and disease-free. Read on:

1. Tea Tree and Eucalyptus Oil

Mix a few drops of tea tree oil in a glass of water and spray it in your garden as well as inside the house. Pests despise the smell of eucalyptus oil so much that as long as you do this regularly, their numbers will drastically reduce! You can also wipe cupboard doors and window panes with a cotton ball soaked in eucalyptus oil.

2. Lemon and Orange

The citrus smell of fruits like oranges and lemons drives pests away. Make a spray by adding lemon juice, orange essential oils, and liquid soap to a glass of water. Spray this natural pest repellent all around the house and say hello freshness! 3. Cinnamon