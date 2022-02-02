7 effective pest repellents for your home

Pests such as cockroaches, spiders, ants, and termites, not only damage your property but also spread infections. The best way to get rid of these pests is to call the pest control service. But before you go ahead and book pest control services, try out these top 7 home remedies for pest control and keep your house clean and disease-free. Read on:
1. Tea Tree and Eucalyptus Oil
Mix a few drops of tea tree oil in a glass of water and spray it in your garden as well as inside the house. Pests despise the smell of eucalyptus oil so much that as long as you do this regularly, their numbers will drastically reduce! You can also wipe cupboard doors and window panes with a cotton ball soaked in eucalyptus oil.
2. Lemon and Orange
The citrus smell of fruits like oranges and lemons drives pests away. Make a spray by adding lemon juice, orange essential oils, and liquid soap to a glass of water. Spray this natural pest repellent all around the house and say hello freshness!
3. Cinnamon
Grind a few cinnamon sticks and sprinkle the powder in your almirah, bookshelves, and window sills to bar the entry of pests. Cinnamon essential oil is an equally effective natural pest solution. You can immerse a cotton ball in cinnamon essential oil and wipe areas where pests are common.
4. Scented candles
Buy scented candles or prepare them at home by mixing essential oils and melted wax. Light them near doors and windows during evening hours to keep bugs from entering. Try using oils like lavender oil, citronella oil, and clove oil in candles to get homemade pest control for the home.
5. Peppermint
Pick some dried mint leaves, crush them and place them across the house. It’s a natural pesticide for ants and houseflies! You can also prepare a spray by adding 10-12 drops of peppermint oil and a few drops of dish soap in one cup of water and spraying it along cracks.
6. Garlic
If you don’t mind the smell of garlic, get a few fresh cloves, peel them, and place them on bookracks to repel pests. Make sure you replace them with fresh ones when they dry. You can even sprinkle garlic powder. It’s a natural pesticide for roaches and ants.
7. Flowers
Flowers such as marigold and rosemary repel mosquitoes. Citronella grass is also an effective home remedy for pest control. If the area around your home is a hotbed of annoying insects, grow these flowers in your garden. This will not only keep mosquitoes from entering your home but will also add to the charm of your outdoor space.