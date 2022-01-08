7 Amazing cocktails to serve at your party

Is it finally your birthday? The holiday szn? Maybe you made it through the day without texting that fuck boy back, or just successfully managed to not bite at your cuticles the entire week even when you were lil ball of anxiety. Whatever the case, it’s a day that deserves a party. And every party is incomplete without the COCKTAIL!

If we talk about cocktails, the majority of today’s most popular cocktails are variations of iconic drinks or based around remedies that were used to cure sickness. The recipes have been enhanced, the liquors more refined, but the enjoyment of sipping tasty cocktails remains the same.

So, if you want to make your party more heated then just pick some cocktails from this list which is full of refreshing juices, unexpected splashes of color, and seasonal flavors to wow even the most devoted vodka soda stans. Party of one or virtual party with friends or family, nothing will change how damn delicious these cocktails are. Keep scrolling for some classic cocktails that will be added to your list of faves.

Apple Martini

The Apple Martini or “Appletini” adds a twist to the typical dry martini. Vodka is used as opposed to gin as the basis of the cocktail and apple schnapps is added for a sweet but slightly sour twist. The cocktail is usually finished with lemon juice and garnished with a slice of apple, simple but tasty.

Long Island Iced Tea

A cocktail that never seems to go out of style. The potent concoction of rum, tequila, vodka, gin, and triple sec is finished with a mixture of sweet and sour cola and lemon juice. Tea isn’t an addition to the drink, but the ingredients used predominantly the cola, provide the profile of tea with much more flavor.

Californication

Californication as used by the Red Hot Chili Peppers means the mixing of different cultures. The cocktail reflects this with the various spirits used within the cocktail from all over the world. A mixture of rum, vodka, tequila, and gin is finished with orange liqueur, lemon juice, and orange juice to mask the various spirits used throughout. Strong and yet sweet. The cocktail is finished with either a slice of orange or a twisted peel of orange rind.

Margarita

The simple mixture of tequila, triple sec and lime juice is often blended with ice but is traditionally served on the rocks. The cocktail is generally presented in a salt rimmed glass. Various fruity versions have been adapted from the traditional lime, such as raspberry, peach and strawberry.

Mai Tai

The Mai Tai is a Polynesian-style cocktail that has a fruity tropical taste sweet and vibrant. The mixture of light and dark rum, orange curacao, orgeat syrup and lime juice has been a symbol of Tahitian culture ever since the drink was first created.

Mojito

The Mojito complimenting summer perfectly with a fresh minty taste. The mixture of white rum, mint, lime juice, sugar and soda water is crisp and clean with a relatively low alcohol content, the soda water can be replaced with sprite or 7-up. When preparing a mojito always crush the mint leaves as opposed to dicing to unlock oils that will assist with enhancing the minty flavor.

Cosmopolitan

The tangy concoction of vodka, triple sec, lime juice and cranberry juice has managed to leapfrog the venerable screwdriver as many vodka drinkers prefer the Cosmopolitan’s cleaner and slightly tart taste. The keys to the preparation of a Cosmopolitan are a good brand of cranberry juice and Cointreau Triple Sec, two essential elements to the drink.