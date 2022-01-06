5 Reasons why ABC juice is called a miracle drink

Don’t you love to have clear flawless skin, lose that extra flab from your tummy and thighs, delay your aging process and protect yourself from various ailments? Well! We all do.

With so much hustle and bustle in our life, everybody craves to have good health but more naturally and quickly. So, in this article, we shall talk about a Miraculous Health drink which many of us must not be aware of.

There are a plethora of health drinks about which you must have heard, but this drink is going to improve your overall health and well-being. This power-pack drink was introduced by a Chinese Herbalist for the treatment of lung cancer and many other diseases ages ago. But currently, it has gained massive popularity all over the world because of its phenomenal health benefits.

Wondering what the miracle drink is and how it can benefit you? Have a look:

Have you heard about ABC, also known as the Miracle Drink? If you have not, it is time that you learned more about it. It is called ABC because of the three ingredients – Apple, Beetroot, and Carrot, and it is making waves as a cancer-fighting drink. It was initially introduced by a Chinese herbalist to treat lung cancer and other diseases. Presently, it has gained a lot of attention for its magic-like properties that benefit the body and brain.

The Three Musketeers of the ABC Detox Drink

Apple: As the age-old saying goes, ‘an apple a day keeps the doctor away and it does hold as an apple is super rich in nutrients including vitamin A, B1, B2, B6, C, E and K, Folate, Niacin, Zinc, Copper, Potassium, Manganese, and Phosphorus among others. The Dietary fibers found in apples are the most beneficial for your health. It is high in vitamin C that helps build your immune and nervous system. Due to the presence of antioxidants, apples help protect the cells from free radicals.

Beetroot (chukandar): Beetroots are great for your heart and are enriched with nutrients including vitamin A, C, B-complex, iron, potassium, magnesium, and copper. They have antioxidants like lycopene and anthocyanins that give this vegetable a deep pink-purple color that further helps build our immune system and control the growth of bad cholesterol. According to Mr.Tomar, beetroot provides betalain which is an anti-inflammatory substance, which helps in protecting our liver. They also contain anti-aging properties. It has soluble fibers that fight the fat stored in our body and help shed those extra kilos.

Carrot: Carrots contain a wide array of nutrients including vitamins such as vitamin A, B1, B2, B3, B6, C, E and K and nutrients such as niacin, folate and pantothenic acid and minerals like phosphorus, calcium, potassium, magnesium and selenium. One of the most important components that make carrots distinct from others is beta-carotene. Our body converts beta-carotene to vitamin A to aid the functioning of the eyes and the immune system. Vitamin A helps in flushing out the toxins from the body and reduces bile and fat from the liver. Interestingly, they also scrape off the plaque and food particles and the minerals in carrots prevent tooth damage.

When Should You Drink The Miracle Drink?

Keep consuming the Miracle Drink on a daily basis at least once a day. It works best on an empty stomach. So drink it about an hour before having your breakfast in the mornings. If you like, you can have it in the evening as well, but make sure it’s on an empty stomach.

Now let’s have a look at some of the many benefits of this health drink:

1. You can fit into your favorite old clothes

This juice is a great addition to your weight loss diet. According to many renowned dietitians, drinking this juice daily will make you feel full for a longer period of time as it has a low-calorie count and high fiber content. This also proves to be a refreshing drink after an exhausting workout.

2. Feel younger inside and out

Who does not want wants to look younger than his or her age? The goodness of vitamin A, B-complex, C, E and K will not only do wonders to your skin by making it free from age spots, blemishes, acne but also will make you feel younger by rejuvenating your body and its vital organs.

Have this juice daily to get an even complexion and a healthy glow.

3. Your heart will love this drink

Beetroot and carrot along with apple help in keeping your blood pressure under control and will also protect your heart from various diseases. Since the juice is carotene-rich it will keep your cholesterol in check.

4. It will help you fight those bugs

If you are tired of falling sick frequently then this juice is to your rescue. You can battle common diseases like cold & flu, asthma, anemia if you drink this juice regularly.

5. Can slow down cancer inflammation

Yes, you heard it right. As mentioned in the beginning of the article a Chinese Herbalist recommended this drink to a patient suffering from Lung cancer and surprisingly he recovered in just 3 months.

Although there isn’t any real proof of this drink curing cancer, they do slow down the proliferation of cancer cells. But the effectiveness of this precious drink depends on the stage of cancer.

6. Good for your eyes

Hooked to your laptop, cell phones most of the time?? Drinking a glass of this juice will give your body enough vitamin A which will strengthen your eye muscles, enhance your vision and relax your tired eyes.

7. Detox that rocks

Do you feel drained and sluggish? You don’t have to anymore. ABC juice helps in detoxification of your body and promotes blood purification. This also increases the production of red blood cells, thus increasing hemoglobin, making you feel less fatigue.

Hold on, it’s not over yet! The ABC juice also carries the following benefits:

a) Makes you brainy and sharpens memory

b) Removes bad breath

c) Ease menstrual cramps

d) Gives a healthy pink blush on your face

e) Improves bowel movement and aids in digestion

So, have you tried the ABC detox drink yet? If not, give it a shot and see for yourself.