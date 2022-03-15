6 Holi party ideas to have a blast at home!

The Hindu festival of Holi is a festival of colors and spring. It marks the victory of light over darkness, that is, good over evil. It is celebrated through a Holi party at home with friends and family, often with Holi theme party ideas.

Here are some interesting party ideas and holi theme decorations you can enjoy at the festival this year.

1. Welcome Organic Colours

Give the harmful synthetic colors a miss and, instead, play with organic colors. They are not only safe for your skin and hair, but it is easy on the environment too. What’s more, you can think about saving water and playing only with dry colors.

2. Go for personalized gifts baskets and hampers!

In this era of social networking, you can send greetings online irrespective of the event or celebration. Giving a personal gift to your friends, family or your loved one became easy as well, thanks to gift cards. Celebrate this festival with them and let them notice your affection for them. Don’t stretch yourself too much for innovative ideas in presenting gifts though (unless you can)! Just a hard copy of a greeting card with a personalized touch can keep the excitement flowing. Ensure your greeting papers are simple yet bright!

3. Throw a little Holi party – Shower colors on your family!

Here’s one of the neatest Holi party ideas: Arrange a party in your house (or a nearby open field) and drench your friends in colors. Maybe do a little decoration with colorful flowers and fancy candles. Be mindful of all the Covid-19 regulations and follow all preventive measures. Keep it small (maybe, just close friends and family) and avoid the huge Holi bash that you’d normally have. Be innovative, let your imagination fly, sit back, and watch the impression it creates! You’ll be popular in no time! You’re welcome!

4. Holi Drinks

Holi lets one loosen up and to set the mood right glass of Thandai is all you need. Keep circulating glasses of Lassi, mocktails, and lemonades throughout to keep everyone hydrated and refreshed.