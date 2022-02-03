5 effective home remedies for constipation

Extremely common and frustrating, constipation can affect anyone. It is estimated that about 20% of the people suffer through the silent problem. Often caused by constant lifestyle changes and the binge eating that sometimes follows, there are also times that people suffer from chronic constipation which has no particular cause associated with it but has people clutching the pillbox for a remedy all the time.

Before rushing to find the perfect medicine, try these tested home remedies to treat constipation which will help you give quick relief in no time.

Beetroot



Drinking beet juice or eating boiled beets can offer quick relief from constipation, as beets are high in the fibres that are essential for the smooth movement of the digestive waste through the intestines. Besides facilitating healthy bowel movement, beets also contain properties that make them a superfood for the colon.

Olive oil

Olive oil is an excellent remedy for relieving constipation, as it stimulates the digestive system and helps move waste through the colon. Have one tablespoon of olive oil in the morning, on an empty stomach. You can also mix it with a little lemon juice if you prefer to have it that way.