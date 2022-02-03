5 effective home remedies for constipation

Extremely common and frustrating, constipation can affect anyone. It is estimated that about 20% of the people suffer through the silent problem. Often caused by constant lifestyle changes and the binge eating that sometimes follows, there are also times that people suffer from chronic constipation which has no particular cause associated with it but has people clutching the pillbox for a remedy all the time.
Before rushing to find the perfect medicine, try these tested home remedies to treat constipation which will help you give quick relief in no time.
Beetroot
Drinking beet juice or eating boiled beets can offer quick relief from constipation, as beets are high in the fibres that are essential for the smooth movement of the digestive waste through the intestines. Besides facilitating healthy bowel movement, beets also contain properties that make them a superfood for the colon.
Olive oil
Olive oil is an excellent remedy for relieving constipation, as it stimulates the digestive system and helps move waste through the colon. Have one tablespoon of olive oil in the morning, on an empty stomach. You can also mix it with a little lemon juice if you prefer to have it that way.
Lemon juice
The citric acid in lemon juice acts as a stimulant for the digestive system and also helps flush out toxins and undigested build-up along the colon walls. Mix a couple of tablespoons of lemon juice in a glass of warm water and drink on an empty stomach, for best results.
Yoghurt
Yoghurt contains healthy probiotics that are essential for the functioning of the digestive system. Regular consumption of yoghurt helps enhance the good bacteria in our bodies and not only offers relief from constipation but also prevents it. You can eat a cup of yoghurt along with breakfast, and then as a snack later in the day.
Epsom salt
Epsom salt works as an effective home remedy for constipation as it draws water from its surroundings and softens the stool. It also contains magnesium, which helps contract the bowel muscles and facilitates the passage of digestive waste. Dissolve two teaspoons of Epsom salt in one cup of water or fruit juice, and drink it. Children should be given only half a teaspoon of Epsom salt.