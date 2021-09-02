141-villa resort with glamourous European spirit opens in Maldives

Located on Thilamaafushi, the southern pocket of Lhaviyani Atoll, Le Meridien Hotels & Resorts along with Singaporean developer Chiu Teng Enterprises announce the opening of a 141-villa resort which will celebrate the fabric of the Maldives, its people, nature and art, channelling its energy to uncover the charm of the destination through the brands distinctive European-chic lens.

With this resort, Le Meridien Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands will mark the Paris-born brand’s debut in one of the world’s most captivating destinations.

“With a nostalgic nod to the glamour of the French Riviera in the 1960s, Le Meridien inspires travellers to explore the world in style, savour the good life and enjoy experiences that offer something more than meets the eye,” said Jason Nuell, Senior Vice President, Premium Brands, Marriott International. “We are delighted to bring Le Meridien to this internationally desired destination, the perfect place for guests to step out of their daily routine and into a glamorous getaway where wandering sans agenda and lingering longer are encouraged.”

“We are thrilled to introduce the iconic Le Meridien brand to the Maldives, strengthening our presence in this captivating destination,” Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International.

“The opening of Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa marks the second Marriott International property that opened in the Maldives this summer and the seventh brand entry in the destination. We look forward to expanding our portfolio further in the Maldives in order to offer distinctive and personalized experiences for travellers.”

The distinct timeless chic design at Le Meridien Maldives Resort & Spa is inspired by the brand’s roots in the glamorous halcyon days of travel.