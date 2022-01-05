10 omelettes to take you around the world breakfast table

Who doesn’t love an omelet? It’s a classic, though we can enjoy any meal of the day with one. Plus, there are myriad varieties of omelets we can whip up that can bring the flavors of different cuisines from around the world into our kitchens.
So, here are 10 delicious styles of omelets for you to try and enjoy your breakfast:
French Omelette recipe
A class French Omelette is soft, buttery, and delicious. Some chefs prefer to keep it simple with just eggs and butter, while others add fillings like shredded cheddar or Gruyere cheese, mushrooms, bell peppers or tomatoes, sour cream, diced ham, or bacon. But no matter what the add-ons, the central flavor remains that of the butter and eggs.
Spanish Omelette recipe
Also known as Tortilla de Patata, it’s one heavy meal that can keep you going for hours without feeling the need to snack. As the name suggests, it’s made with layers of potato that’s sautéed in oil first. You can add an assortment of other ingredients like onions, spring onions, and bell peppers. Plus, you’re bound to have leftovers, which means a little less to cook for the next meal.
Prawn masala omelet
This one’s probably the healthiest of the lot in this round-up simply because we’ll be saying goodbye to the yolks and adding so much more to the dish. Fill it with some jalapeno pepper, black beans, and avocado, top it up with some cilantro and serve it with a side of salsa for the complete Mexican mix.
Indian Masala Omelette recipe
This is the good old Indian omelet. Start your day with this healthy dish or prepare it as a side to spruce up your simple meal of dal and rice, it never fails to please no matter what meal it is. Weight watchers can make it even healthier by turning it into an egg white egg-white omelet. You can also add an assortment of vegetables like peppers and mushrooms and fresh coriander to make it even yummier.
Persian Omelette recipe
This Irani omelet recipe has tomatoes. Lots and lots of tomatoes. Freshly diced tomatoes are recommended, though you can also use tomato paste. You can jazz up the dish by adding other ingredients to it, especially loads of cheese. This variety of omelet iomeletsn’t as dry as the usual ones we have because of the tomatoes. It goes best with flatbread or rice.
Jain Omelette recipe
Surprise! Yes, there is one such dish that’s popular as the Jain Omelette or Tomato Omelette that has confused one too many people. Some, unaware of what it is, call for it at restaurants (like me), only to be served with a dish that’s none other than besan ka chilla, savory pancakes made with gram flour. Yes, no eggs! This vegan recipe is easy to prepare and packed with protein, making it a great post-workout meal as well. There are multiple recipes online for a Jain Omelette, though you can add mild spices like ajwain, methi leaves, and chilies for added flavor.