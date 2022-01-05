10 omelettes to take you around the world breakfast table

Who doesn’t love an omelet? It’s a classic, though we can enjoy any meal of the day with one. Plus, there are myriad varieties of omelets we can whip up that can bring the flavors of different cuisines from around the world into our kitchens.

So, here are 10 delicious styles of omelets for you to try and enjoy your breakfast:

French Omelette recipe

A class French Omelette is soft, buttery, and delicious. Some chefs prefer to keep it simple with just eggs and butter, while others add fillings like shredded cheddar or Gruyere cheese, mushrooms, bell peppers or tomatoes, sour cream, diced ham, or bacon. But no matter what the add-ons, the central flavor remains that of the butter and eggs.

Spanish Omelette recipe

Also known as Tortilla de Patata, it’s one heavy meal that can keep you going for hours without feeling the need to snack. As the name suggests, it’s made with layers of potato that’s sautéed in oil first. You can add an assortment of other ingredients like onions, spring onions, and bell peppers. Plus, you’re bound to have leftovers, which means a little less to cook for the next meal.

Prawn masala omelet

This one is truly hearty. Prawns sautéed and mixed with eggs and placed between pavs and served. Feel free to add ingredients. Tahur Telur (Indonesian Bean Curd Omelettes) Indonesian-style omelets made with eggs and tofu somewhat like pancakes and topped with a freshly made tomato sauce. A fulfilling breakfast, this omelet recipe would keep you full for a long. Japanese Tamagoyaki recipe Tamagoyaki is a Japanese-style omelet that’s made by rolling together many layers of egg cooked like a usual omelet. It’s a popular breakfast dish as well as a bento box item. These egg rolls are then eaten with soya sauce or any other kind of dip. Not only is it delicious, but the way it’s made by rolling layers of eggs is also surprisingly pleasing to watch. You can make this in a usual pan, though in Japan, it’s usually prepared in a rectangular omelet pan called a makiyakinabe. Greek Omelet recipe Think Mediterranean ingredients such as feta cheese, olives, cherry tomatoes, and baby spinach. A perfect blend of healthy and tasty, the Greek Omelet marries the taste of the region into one simple dish that you can serve as a side or in a mezze, or even prep it for a light dinner. You can enjoy it at any time of the day. Mexican Egg White Omelette recipe