10 Bihari foods that will bowl you over

Bihar is the place where the roots of civilization have been found, that is the reason why it is believed to be the land of sacred soil that produced the first crop ever. Beyond the significance in history, the agriculturally rich state is famous for the treasured and most authentic recipes of India that are as old as 2000 years. So rightly to comprehend, the heavenly food of Bihar is an extension of its personal history.

So if you are a glutton or an avid explorer of food, then Bihar is a place for you. It is a place where you will find a magnanimous range of spread that will leave you craving for more. Here is a list of 10 mouth-watering dishes of Bihar that are way beyond the staples; packed with nutrition and served with affection these are a luscious treat for foodies. Drooling already? Take a look!

Chana Ghugni

Chana Ghungni is popular as a snack in Bihar. While a lot of Bengal gram is used as stuffing, this particular dish is the Sunday breakfast special or Ramzaan’s iftar’s special.

Chana Ghungi is made in two ways; in some houses, it is dry while in others it has gravy. The more the spicy better it tastes.

No matter which form of Chana Ghungni you are trying, you will love it all the way.

Khaja

Another name in the long list of the amazing desert from Bihar. This wafery sweet snack is made from flour and sugar, is deep-fried, and then dipped in hot sugar syrup.

Khaja is has a strong sweet taste, so all those who have sweet tooth can taste Khaja for sure. Silao ka Khaja is very famous.

Dal Pitha

Bihar’s version of dumplings, Dal Pitha is a must-have dish for its unique flavor. Again a healthier version of momos made with maida, Dal Pitha of Bihar has rice flour covering that certainly is a good replacement for maida and is stuffed with spicy lentil lentils to add a distinct flavor. These steamed Pithas are truly divine. By now, one thing is sure that the community of Bihar has a great sense of balancing taste and nutrition in the food items they consume.

Mutton Kebabs and Reshmi Kebabs

Bihar is equally famous for its luscious non-vegetarian delights. Patna’s famous Mutton Kebabs have an equally rich and historical origin. The aroma from a small shop in Kadamkua attracts you like a magnet and introduces you to Mahgu; His Great Grandfather was a chef in the British court. Magu’s Mutton kebabs are a delightful miracle to your taste buds.

Heading towards Rajendra Nagar in Patna, Richie Rich’s delicate Reshmi Kebabs are a tough competition to Lucknow’s Galauti Kebabs.

Khajuria/Thekua

Khajuria is the most commonly prepared snack of Bihari food. The mixture of wheat flour and jaggery is deep-fried and lo! This lip-smacking snack is ready to fulfill those hunger attacks! One can also use rice flour instead of wheat flour and sugar instead of jaggery to make different varieties.

Khurma And Laktho

Khurma also known as shakkarpara is another sweet snack from Bihari food and cuisine that is made of flour and salt, deep-fried in oil and, dipped in sugar syrup. The sugar syrup cools off and crystallizes to give a powdery outer texture. If you use rice flour dough and a thick jaggery syrup, you get another variant called Laktho. Both of them are sumptuous to munch on.

Balushahi

A sweet, porous flour cup, enclosing a litany of flavors in the Khoya inside – that’s the Bihari food dish, the Balushahi for you. Every time you bite into one, you don’t just taste sweet. You taste the love of the wonder, that is the food of Bihar. The sweet is filled with mildly sweetened khoya and spices like cardamom and cinnamon, sometimes even flavored with the opulent saffron for added taste and fragrance. The flour bowl is then closed and deep-fried until perfection.

Parwal ki Mithai

Biharis sure seem to have a sweet tooth. Yes, you read that right, they even turned the plain old vegetable-like parwal/patal (pointed gourd) into a sweet dish, reverberant of the food of Bihar. And boy, it tastes heavenly. The inner pulp of the parwal is scooped out, boiled, dipped in syrup, and filled with sweet khoya preparation. The result looks as royal as it tastes!

Chicken Korma

This Mughlai recipe of Chicken Korma in Bihar is irresistible, especially for chicken lovers. InfusionThe infusion of freshly grounded spices and the flavor of mustard oil gives it a distinct aroma that instantly tantalizes the taste buds. Chicken Korma in Bihar is unique in flavor and aroma, it is the most delectable dish that everyone must try.