Curran steals show for Punjab as Pant ends on losing side on comeback

More than the outcome of Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2024 season opener against Punjab Kings, that eventually went in favour of the home side by four wickets, it was the moment at 4:06 pm on Saturday afternoon that left the 30,000-odd crowd at the Mullanpur Stadium in Chandigarh in awe when Rishabh Pant walked back into action for the first time ever since the near-fatal car crash in December 2022.

Pant might not arguably have waited the longest so far in his life until this moment on Saturday when he was welcomed by a standing ovation from the Mohali crowd, even though he was captaining the visiting side.

With Pant having reconstructed ligaments in his right knee, the IPL 2024 could be a good test of his match fitness, and the opposition bowlers are expected to test him on that front, as well as throwing to the end he is running to. And quite understandably, Pant refused a two twice in his first six deliveries.

But there was no dearth of intent as the southpaw pulled leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, attempting to clear the deep midwicket, but was given a chance on 6 as Harshal Patel was blinded by the gleaming sun.

Pant, however, could not fully cash on to the opportunity as he failed to read an excellent slower bouncer from Harshal, lobbing the ball to point for an easy catch. On his first day back in office, he was dismissed for 18 off 13, and ended up on the losing side.

Earlier, the Punjab Kings bowlers kept things under control to restrict DC to 149 for 8 till the 19th over, and expected to keep the opponents under 160 before young Abhishek Porel, coming in as the Impact player, made a significant impact, smashing three fours and two sixes in a 25-run final over to lift his side to 174/9 in 20 overs.

In reply, Punjab Kings banked on an authoritative 63 off 47 balls from English all-rounder Sam Curran and notable scores from skipper Shekhar Dhawan (22 off 16), Prabhsimran Singh (26 off 17) to come closer to the target, until Liam Livingstone (38 not out off 21) gave the final touches to their chase, and help the home side open their account with four balls to spare.

For Delhi, the Porel gamble had given them the cushion in the batting, but that also meant they were going to be a bowler short. When veteran pacer Ishant Sharma got injured after bowling just two overs and removing the Punjab openers Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow (off a run-out in the non-strikers’ end), they really struggled to stop the flow of runs, especially with Mitchell Marsh conceding 52 from his four wicketless overs.

Batting at No.9, Porel’s unbeaten 32 off 10 balls gave the much-needed impetus to the Delhi innings after they were struggling to pile up the runs in the middle overs. Delhi Capitals had themselves to blame for squandering a flashy start after being put in to bat in the afternoon match.

Punjab were soon put under pressure by DC’s Australian opening pair of David Warner (29 off 21 balls) and Mitchell Marsh (20 off 12) putting 39 runs for the first wicket before left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh (2/28) managed to pull things back briefly by dismissing Marsh caught by an agile Rahul Chahar at cover point, after the batter played a booming drive in the air.

New man Shai Hope (33 off 25) consolidated the start with his gutsy knock in the company of Warner, who continued playing his shots at the other end, pulling Arshdeep for a six in front of square before cutting the bowler between cover-point and cover to find a four. There was no respite for Kagiso Rabada either, who was thrashed for a four through mid-off and then scooped for an incredible maximum over shot fine.

Left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar’s introduction helped Punjab check the flow of runs before Delhi capitalised with a 14-run over from leg-spinner Chahar with Hope hitting the bowler for a six and a four. Harshal Patel (2/47) got the big wicket of Warner in his first over as comeback-man Pant perished to a rather soft dismissal off Harshal.

Rabada then accounted for the wicket of Hopem and Chahar got rid of Tristan Stubbs as Delhi slipped to 128/6 in the 16th over. The loss of regular wickets brought in Porel, who lifted them to the competitive total.