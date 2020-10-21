The catchy phrase “Mumbai Indians aaya, saare jag me dhoom machaya” of the new fan-made IPL music video dedicated to Mumbai Indians is one of the few IPL 2020 teams fan-made songs which has garnered attention and adulation.

This spirited video, based on the IPL fever, features cricket enthusiast, actor, filmmaker and CEO of Zen Film Productions, Zenofar Fathima, who was on cloud nine when it was confirmed that she would feature in this lively fan-made video dedicated to Reliance Industries owned Mumbai Indians T20 team.

In order to cheer for and boost the morale of one of the best playing teams in IPL 2020 in UAE, this album has become the first Mumbai Indians fan-made musical album to be made till now. It has been sung by Voice India winner, Farhan Sabir.

Zenofar shared a video of this musical album on her official Instagram account: https://instagram.com/zenofar_fathima?igshid=1e98o6hwa56rs

This project has been shot in UAE by the production house Avighna Productions with Dubai based resident Zenofar featuring as a prominent figure in this video. Zenofar also had the distinction of being a part of cricket-based ventures earlier as she had represented the T10 Cricket League team Karnataka Tuskers captained by South African cricketer Hashim Amla last year in November.