They say, “Talent Speaks when Determination Acts”.

YouTuber Manoj Dey is the perfect example of a determined, dedicated, and creative brain. His unique content has made him won millions of hearts across the world. Manoj recently has made a space in the Indian Famous YouTuber list. His channel “Manoj Dey” has grabbed 1.68 million subscribers in a very short time whereas some of his old videos are right now in trend on YouTube.

Manoj’s YouTube channel is popular and many have liked the variations in topics on his channel. On his channel, Manoj provides knowledge about YouTube algorithms, their terms & conditions as well as information about any new update is precisely given.

How to make a video on YouTube?

Earn 200 in 5 minutes!

These are some of the topics which hit many likes and are in trend. Born and brought up in Dhanbad, Jharkhand, Manoj is hardworking and ambitious since childhood. He has achieved many of his dreams from his YouTube earnings.

Let’s now take a scroll on Manoj Dey’s YouTube channel and take a look at his old video list which was uploaded a year back but is still in trend. On the top of the list is the video titled “Right Way to Upload Video on YouTube” which was uploaded a year ago and has gained 4.8 million views up till now.

On the second number in the list is the video, “How to Download PUBG Mobile on PC For Free”. This video was uploaded 2 years ago and has gained 3.1 million views. In all, Manoj has uploaded a total of 930 videos on his channel and many of them have millions of views. Amongst all viral videos, the popular video in the list is “How I Shoot My Videos?”

“Manoj Dey” channel is currently trending on YouTube and is liked by every beginner, every viewer across the world. The channel has gained 1.72 million subscribers. Manoj handles one more channel “Manoj Dey Vlogs” on which there are currently 439k subscribers. The channel holds 40,693,383 views altogether with only 200 videos uploaded on it.

Nothing can beat success when the determination and urge to achieve the dreams takes charge. Manoj Dey with his efforts and passion proved that success is harder until you make the ways to achieve it easier.