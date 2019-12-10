Punjabi singer and model Jagdeep Singh aka Jaggy Singh’s recent song ‘Muchh Tak Di’, released by T-Series, has crossed many views on YouTube in less than 10 days. His previous release, ‘HiFi Gabru’, also grabbed the eyeballs of the audience and received a lot of views. Both the songs were not only highly appreciated by the audience but also helped Jaggy become one of the most promising urban singers in the Punjabi music industry. Jagdeep Singh, who is currently working on his debut album, is already flooded with opportunities to work with the big names of Bollywood and Punjabi music industry.

Born in Punjab, Jagdeep comes from a very humble family and none of his family members were previously linked to music in any way. Jagdeep Singh, who moved to the US at the age of 14, was fond of music since his childhood. He started following his passion in music by learning and playing Harmonium and Tabla. Few years later, he discovered his love towards writing and composing. His inclination towards music wasn’t a surprise as he had been going to Gurudwara since childhood. He started taking part in Kirtan at local Gurudwaras in India and the US and then it wasn’t too far until he realized that he sure has a voice to justify his own lyrics and compositions as well and later on pursued further vocal training.

Since the start, Jagdeep Singh’s family has always been supportive to carry on with his destiny and dreams. His inspiration for entering the music industry and following his dreams include class acts such as Gurdas Mann, Manmohan Waris, Harbhajan Mann, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Saab, RD Burman, and 2Pac & Notorious BIG to name a few.