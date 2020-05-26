The art of makeup and beauty also relies on the delegation of work and astute decision-making ability.

The makeup and beauty salon business is an ever-evolving business. It takes proper research and analysis, marketing and finance to sustain and succeed in this particular industry. So one must have astute decision-making ability and the know-how to delegate work. One such young entrepreneur from Jammu & Kashmir is Avni Gandotra.

Avni has started her own salon called ‘The Trends Inn Unisex Salon’ in Jammu and has achieved success in a short span of time. She is of the opinion that any good business owner must have the know-how to hire the employees. Hiring an employee is a daunting and time-consuming task for the owner, but one which is crucial for his/her business to flourish.

Getting the right employee makes a huge difference to the business as it is their skill, attitude and hard work which produces results for the owners.

Reputed beautician Avni Gandotra discussed the list of employees a salon must have:

Salon Manager – In medium and big scale salons, the salon manager will be the one who’ll smoothen the running of the salon by keeping tabs on expenses, list out schedules for employees and do the paperwork. The manager represents the owner and only in extremely small salons should the owner manage it.

Hairstylist – Fundamentally speaking, any salon that does not hire a proper hairstylist is doomed to fail. The stylist must have adequate knowledge and versatility to satisfy the needs of the customer.

Salon assistant – a person who sweeps hair clippings, folds towels, gives the customers a shower and provides general assistance to the salon. This again requires smart hiring abilities. The owner should be able to judge why the employee has chosen to work and only those who are willing to learn will perform to their fullest.

Aesthetician – Aestheticians provide services like waxing, facials, massages and also give crucial tips for makeup. A skilful aesthetician can catapult the salon to greater heights.

Avni Gandotra feels this is the basic list of employees a salon must hire. Large scale salons should also hire massage therapists, electrologists, manicurists and even hair and beauty experts.

Above this, a receptionist is a must and the owner must himself also feel like an employee for the better running of the business. Avni completed her formal training in makeup under a renowned name in the industry for the last 21 years, Meenakshi Dutt, in Delhi post her college.

Avni’s hard work and eye for talent have made her salon business grow very well in a short period. Avni witnessed the rise of her brother Amber Gandotra as a successful business entrepreneur as he levied his expertise on the digital marketing space of India.

Amber is a great manager as he manages 3-4 businesses at one time and is also a partner in Avni’s salon. He owns a coffee shop chain and restaurants along with IT business and the salon business. He too has the right skill to make appropriate decisions at the right point of time. Still in her 20s, Avni has become the numero uno in Jammu for her bridal makeup business. Avni is blessed with strong decision-making skills and even she believes that is one of the reasons for her salon’s incredible success.

Avni’s tactics have evolved her into a game-changer and she has emerged as one of the best makeup and beauty experts of the valley.