Yoga Brands, Abhishek Gagneja talks about nutrition benefits of plant protein

If you are trying to gain muscles, then lifting weights alone will not serve the purpose. You need to take care of your nutrition, which is important for gaining lean muscles. Proteins, which are considered as the building block of the human body, can help in building muscles.

Health and nutrition supplements hero in the making Yoga Brands is presenting a unique and specialized product line for the Indian audience that offers high-quality sports protein-rich foods under Pro Nutrition & Fitness for athletes, bodybuilders, and fitness enthusiasts; Goodlife Nutrition 100% plant extracts and protein for General wellbeing and lifestyle diseases.

Th rising health awareness and body consciousness have re-emphasized the requirement of protein and nutrition supplements in our day-to-day needs and Yoga brand’s Goodlife nutrition and Pro nutrition and fitness is building supplements for unmet protein demands.

Yoga Brands is a Lifetech Group that aims to encourage people to a healthier living at the same time amplifying their way of living with its range of wellness and lifestyle products. It focuses on creating products that have the most minimal impact on the environment, have no fillers, and thrive to be recognized as the best lifestyle-based wellness brand in the world. Consuming the Yoga Brands products is extremely beneficial in many aspects.

Abhishek Gagneja, founder of Yoga Brands, a Lifetech Group, that aims to help people live healthier lives & their lifestyle with its range of wellness and lifestyle products spoke to us.

What is the company’s current hold on the fitness supplement market in India?

We are more than just a fitness supplement company. Our brands are providing solutions for lifestyle disease management, fitness/sports nutrition, and weight management, by solution. We ensures when you buy our products we offer guidance on the goals of an individual.

Yoga Brands promotes subcategories under its house of wellness brands like Pro Nutrition & Fitness, Goodlife Nutrition, Ketogen & Myfitness247. While Pro Nutrition & Fitness deals in supplements that help build muscles, weight loss & cross fit; Goodlife Nutrition supports holistic health and wellness, and proliferates the idea of being healthy, realistic, and more importantly, having a Good Life with its products blend of nature, science & synergy.

On the other hand, while Ketogen sub-category is a doctor-developed science-backed plant-based superfood line prepared with 100% pure natural plants; Myfitness247 is an approach that amalgamates an all-inclusive health program, from the ancient wisdom of ayurvedic nutrition to exercises with modern science tailored to the physical & mental needs of human anatomy, delivered in private sessions with expert coaches and dietitians.

Which are the major products available in the Indian market?

We currently have over 50 SKU’s available in the Indian Market, in the next 6-9 months we are expecting double the SKU’s. Some of the popular products are ACV Gummies, Insulin Complex, Advance Slimming Complex, Supergreens, Plant Protein, Whey Protein, and Peanut Butter.

Talk to us about the plant-based industry – what are some of the trends in customer expectations and how is Yoga Brands responding?

I believe that it’s becoming more and more expected by customers to be able to have the same satisfactory taste and texture from plant-based foods as their animal-based standard options – and even exceed them in some cases. Beyond palatableness, the health benefits and nutritional composition of plant-based foods should surely overshadow their counterparts.

Then there is the sustainability and morality aspects which drive consumers to pay comparatively higher prices for these more sophisticated food options. I believe Yoga Brands succeeded in ticking these boxes in the new space – as can be told by our fast growth thus far, but still has a way to go with our constant desire to improve, invent, expand, and innovate in this plant-based space.

And talking about proteins, where do you think is the protein trend heading?

It will continue heading to plant-based proteins with people having lactose intolerance and other digestive issues. Businesses are really looking at this segment and seeing a massive amount of growth. The popularity of vegan food has been slowly gaining momentum in India.

The India vegan food market is being supported by the growth of the overall global vegan food market, which is expected to reach a value of over 22 billion U.S. dollars in 2025.

And in this online space, who is your main consumer?

Many of those who are already vegan or vegetarian love our Vegan product line and are hard core fans of Good Life Nutrition & Ketogen, but our reach is further than that because an increasing number of consumers see “Vegan” as a sign of clean ingredients, more natural, healthy, and they believe it’s better for them.

Even though the plant-based movement is growing rapidly, many of our consumers are just looking for healthy products and are not necessarily vegans. Our consumers are looking for a healthy lifestyle and they identify with our message and values as a company. We have natural, gluten free, non-GMO products and our consumers are just looking for better quality, better efficacy.

On the other hand fitness enthusiast and athletes love our Pro Nutrition range for its transparent labels & effective formulations which are at par with top international brands.

Our consumers truly want a brand they can identify with. This consumer is the one looking for a natural lifestyle and the split is about 60% women and 40% men. Women are buying the products, but they are also buying them for their partners and families. So in terms of consumption, it’s more like 50% women and 50% the rest (men and other family members).