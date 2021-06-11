The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is creating an even more intense situation for people across the globe. Sparing nobody, the virus has even affected some of the prominent names from the entertainment industry who have defeated the virus and are back in the business.

Shobhit Sinha is one of the many people from the showbiz who tested positive and quarantined himself immediately. The time was surely not easy for the writer or his family, but he recovered from the virus and now is back in the business. Shobhit is all set to blow away your mind with his writing and redeem the time he lost at work. The young man had gained a lot of blessing from people who he helped amid lockdown. The writer is one of those celebrities who not just speak on social media platforms but come on the ground to help people.

Shobhit is extremely joyful about returning to work. The writer also has some newly undisclosed projects in the pipeline. Therefore, he is on a very tight schedule for the near future as he is working parallelly on both ongoing and upcoming projects. “It was a hard time but as it says all wells that end well. I am super excited for the work as it is what I need right now,” said Shobhit.

Shobhit Sinha has consistently given the best scripts every time. The writer has worked with some of the big television shows. Shobhit is not only a renowned writer-producer but is also a voice-over artist for leading Indian TV channels. He is currently working as a lead writer for the Sony Yay show Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah.