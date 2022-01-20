Wildlife photographer Neel Sarkhedi cannot stop gushing about the beauty of nature

Every individual has got a different definition of peace. It might be listening to the music for some people, and for some, it might be simply being amidst nature. One of the promising photographers, Neel Sarkhedi falls in the latter category. He has been a wanderlust and loves to spend his time in peaceful forests, lush green mountains and enchanting valleys of the country. It is his love and passion for nature and wildlife that saw him pursue a career in photography.

Whether it is capturing lions in the Gir forest or clicking the shots of nature, Neel believes that nothing beats the essence of nature. “Nature has always made me happy and lively. Whether I am by the riverside or in the snow amidst the high altitude mountains, every place has a new experience that helps me in finding solace”, says the photographer. Based in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, Neel is an entrepreneur by profession.

Neel Sarkhedi in 2019, deep dived into photography, and there has been no looking back for him since then. As much as he loves to capture pictures from his different gears, Sarkhedi loves to explore different places in the world. The photographer in his spectacular career has captured the best shots of different creatures like the lion, tiger, eagle, desert fox, leopard, Raptors, wild dog, elephant among other wildlife species. Neel had recently visited Gir forest in Gujarat where his lenses captured Asiatic lions, langur monkeys and other bird species.

Spending a significant time with his camera gear, Neel takes a trip down memory lane to the best sanctuaries and national parks he has visited in the past. Some of India’s remarkable wildlife destinations he has visited are Ranthambore National Park, Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, Kabini National Park and Jhalana Reserve Forest. “Throughout these years, I have enjoyed visiting different sanctuaries, and every journey has been filled with newer adventures. There’s something fascinating about the majestic and royal carnivores. It is a treat to watch the wild species and capture their picture-perfect moment in my camera”, added Neel.

As the travelling norms have been eased after the pandemic, Neel Sarkhedi looks forward to visiting the unexplored destinations of India. Besides his work as a photographer, he has taken a stand for wildlife conservation. “It is the need of the hour to preserve the environment. One should not exploit nature at any cost as it is the most beautiful creation of God”, concludes the Sarkhedi.