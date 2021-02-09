Simplicity is better than elaborate embellishment. Sometimes, something simple is better than something advanced or complicated.

Model Monika Peja too believes in the concept of doing more with less. Looking at her Instagram one can surely say that the diva is a beauty with sartorial elegance.

Keeping it minimal yet stylish has always been Monika’s go-to mantra. Her impeccable style sense has made her one of the most stylish personalities on the internet.

Residing in the Fashion capital of the world, Paris, Monika began her journey as a fashion model out of her liking and passion for vogue and style. At the age of 23, Monika is a fashion influencer, globetrotter and brand ambassador of many apparel lines.

Originally hailing from Pristina, Peja came to France with a dream to excel in her career as an independent woman. She is not only pursuing her law studies but is also a translator with her expertise in speaking French, Albanian, Spanish, and English.

The model loves to tour from one country to another where she explores everything that revolves around food, fashion, and vogue. So far she has travelled to England, California, Illinois, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Canada, Michigan, Kosovo, Albania, and France.